JAC Class 12th Result 2022: Get List of Websites To Check Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce Results Here

What is the Date & Time for Jharkhand Inter Result 2022 Announcement?



As per the released date and time, the JAC Class 12th Result 2022 for Arts, Commerce will be announced today on 30th June at 2.30 PM. Students who have appeared for the Jharkhand Class 12 intermediate examination can check the result at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Also, to pass in the exam, they will have to secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who do not get the prescribed marks will have to appear for JAC class 12 arts, commerce compartment exam.

Check Jharkhand 12th (Inter) Arts Result 2022 - Direct Link (To be Available Soon)

Check Jharkhand 12th (Inter) Commerce Result 2022 - Direct Link (To be Available Soon)

Updated as on 30th June at 2.02 PM

JAC Class 12th Result 2022, Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce Results: As per the updates, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Jharkhand 12th results for the Arts and Commerce streams in online mode today. Students who have appeared for JAC Arts and Commerce results for Class 12 can be checked at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Apart from these websites, students will also be able to check their JAC Class 12th result at jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com.

To download the Jharkhand 12th result, students will have to use their login credentials in the login window. There might be chances that the Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce result website might be unresponsive. In that case, students can also check their results offline through SMS. Nearly 4 lakh students are waiting for the declaration of Jharkhand Inter Result 2022 this time.

Where To Check JAC Class 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce?

Around 4 lakh students will be able to check their JAC class 12th exam results in online mode at different websites. Once released, students can check the result in online mode or via SMS. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check these alternative websites -

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jharkhand12.jagranjosh.com

Also Read: JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 - Get Live Updates Here

To check Jharkhand 12th Results 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams, students can visit the links provided above. The Board might not release the Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce result 2022 through other methods too. Students can check JAC 12th results 2022 in online mode on the official website or through SMS as well.

How to Check JAC Class 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce Via SMS?

To check the Jharkhand 12th 2022 result, students need to send an SMS in a specified format to a specified number. Check the format below -

Step 1 - Open Message App in mobile.



Step 2 - Type an SMS in this format - RESULT (space) JAC12 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll no.



Step 3 - Now send it to 56263. The council will send the JAC Board 12th result 2022 to the students in the form of a text message on the same number.

What After the declaration of JAC Class 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce?

After the announcement of the Jharkhand Inter Arts, Commerce result 2022, students must download the digital marksheet from the official website. They must check all the details mentioned on it. Also, the original marksheet will be available in the school and students will have to get it from their respective schools. Students who could not qualify in the exam can appear for compartmental exam.

Also Read: JAC Jharkhand Inter Results 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: JAC 12th Results for Arts, Commerce to Declare Today at jacresults.com