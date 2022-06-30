JAC Jharkhand Inter Results 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: JAC 12th Results for Arts, Commerce to Declare Today at jacresults.com

JAC Jharkhand Inter Results 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: The long wait for Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 is about end soon, as JAC will declare the results soon. As per the latest update, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the JAC Inter Results 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Vocational Stream students. The latest update shared from the Ranchi office of JAC has confirmed that Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2022 and JAC Inter Commerce Results 2022 will be declared today i.e., 30th June at 2:30 PM in the aftAson. Like done previously for other board results, the council will be announcing the JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 in a brief press meet followed by its declaration online on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Also Read: JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 - Get Live Updates Here

Where to check JAC 12th Result 2022 online?

Like previous instances, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the Jharkhand 12th Result 2022 online on the official websites. The Jharkhand Board will make JAC Inter Results 2022 available to the students on jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in websites. However, these websites are often prone to technical problems and difficulties making it difficult for students to check and access their Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 online. To avoid this, jagranjosh.com will also be hosting JAC 12th Arts Result 2022 and Jharkhand 12th Commerce Results 2022 today. To check Jharkhand 12th Results 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams, students can visit the below-given links. JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 will be made available to the students first on these page and students will get priority access to the result scorecards.

Check JAC 12th/Inter Commerce Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Check JAC 12th/Inter Commerce Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Education Minister to Declare JAC 12th Results 2022

With nearly 4 lakh students awaiting the declaration of Jharkhand Inter Result 2022, the board is planning to hold a brief press meet cum declaration ceremony for the same. The declaration function for JAC Inter Results 2022 is likely to be graced by State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto and senior officials from the Education Department and JAC. Mr Mahto will declare the JAC Class 12 Results 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Vocational Stream students and also announce the key highlights for the same including overall pass percentage, toppers and other details.

Also Read: JAC 12th Result 2022 Date: Jharkhand Inter Results for Arts, Commerce Expected Soon at jacresults.com