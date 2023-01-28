JAC 2023: Admit Card for Class 10th Expected Today, Know How to Download Here

JAC Admit Card 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the JAC Admit Card 2023 for students of Class 10th today, January 28, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the Jharkhand Board examinations will be able to check and download the JAC Admit Card 2023 Class 10 from the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

According to the official exam schedule released by the Jharkhand Board, the JAC Admit Card 2023 for Class 10 is expected to release today. However, the JAC Admit Card 2023 for the students of Class 12 is expected to be issued on January 30, 2023.

Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exams 2023 Important Dates

Students who are preparing for the Jharkhand Board Class 10th examinations can go through the important examination dates mentioned below.

Event Date Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exams 2023 March 14, 2023, to April 3, 2023 Jharkhand Board Practical Exams for Class 10th February 2, 2023, to March 4, 2023

How to Download JAC Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the Jharkhand Board examinations can go through the below-given steps to know how to download the JAC Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Visit JAC's official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

Step 2: Click on JAC Admit Card 2023 link available on the screen

Step 3: Login by entering the required details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The JAC Admit Card 2023 for Class 10 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the JAC Admit Card 2023

Step 7: Take 2-3 printouts of JAC Admit Card 2023 for future use

