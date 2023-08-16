  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JAM 2024 Website Launched, Registrations From September 5, Check Complete Schedule Here

JAM 2024 Website Launched, Registrations From September 5, Check Complete Schedule Here

IIT JAM 2024 registration window to open on September 5, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the JAM 2024 entrance exam can visit the official website to complete their registration and application process.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 16, 2023 16:24 IST
JAM 2024 Applications from September 5
JAM 2024 Applications from September 5

JAM 2024 Schedule: IIT Bombay’s GATE-JAM has launched the IIT JAM 2024 website. This year the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 exam will be conducted by IIT Madras. According to the information provided, the JAM 2024 registrations will begin on September 5, 2023. IIT JAM 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on February 11, 2024. 

JAM 2024 is conducted for admission to the postgraduate M.Sc, M.SC (Tech), M.Sc-MTech Dural Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and M.Sc Ph.D. Dual Degree programmes. Candidates clearing the JAM 2024 exams will be eligible for admission to IITs, IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and other institutions accepting JAM 2024 scores.

As per the schedule given, the last date for students to submit the JAM 2024 applications is October 13, 2023. Students when registering are also required to submit a registration fee based on the category. Candidates from the reserved category (SC/ST/PwD) need to submit an application fee of Rs. 900/- while remaining candidates can submit an application fee of Rs. 1800/-

JAM 2024 Eligibility Criteria

  • According to the eligibility criteria prescribed, candidates who have completed the undergraduate degree or are currently in the final year of their undergraduate programme are eligible to apply
  • Foreign nationals with Indian degrees can also apply for the JAM 2024 exam. 

JAM 2024 Schedule

Particulars

Date

JAM 2024 registrations commence

September 5, 2023

Last date to apply

October 13, 2023

JAM 2024 exam

February 11, 2024

JAM 2024 result

March 24, 2024

IIT JAM 2024 will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. JAM has a total of seven text papers which include Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Questions asked will be multiple choice, multiple select, and numerical answers. 

Also Read: NVS Class 6 Admission Form 2024 Window Closes Tomorrow; Apply at navodaya.gov.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023