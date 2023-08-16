JAM 2024 Website Launched, Registrations From September 5, Check Complete Schedule Here

JAM 2024 Schedule: IIT Bombay’s GATE-JAM has launched the IIT JAM 2024 website. This year the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 exam will be conducted by IIT Madras. According to the information provided, the JAM 2024 registrations will begin on September 5, 2023. IIT JAM 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on February 11, 2024.

JAM 2024 is conducted for admission to the postgraduate M.Sc, M.SC (Tech), M.Sc-MTech Dural Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc-PhD, and M.Sc Ph.D. Dual Degree programmes. Candidates clearing the JAM 2024 exams will be eligible for admission to IITs, IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, and other institutions accepting JAM 2024 scores.

As per the schedule given, the last date for students to submit the JAM 2024 applications is October 13, 2023. Students when registering are also required to submit a registration fee based on the category. Candidates from the reserved category (SC/ST/PwD) need to submit an application fee of Rs. 900/- while remaining candidates can submit an application fee of Rs. 1800/-

JAM 2024 Eligibility Criteria

According to the eligibility criteria prescribed, candidates who have completed the undergraduate degree or are currently in the final year of their undergraduate programme are eligible to apply

Foreign nationals with Indian degrees can also apply for the JAM 2024 exam.

JAM 2024 Schedule

Particulars Date JAM 2024 registrations commence September 5, 2023 Last date to apply October 13, 2023 JAM 2024 exam February 11, 2024 JAM 2024 result March 24, 2024

IIT JAM 2024 will be held in two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. JAM has a total of seven text papers which include Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Questions asked will be multiple choice, multiple select, and numerical answers.

