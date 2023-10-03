JECA Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

JECA Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the round 1 seat allotment results for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA) tomorrow: October 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results at wbjeeb.nic.in.
According to JECA Counselling 2023 schedule, after the seat allotment is published, candidates who are allocated seats must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their respective institutes between October 4 and 7, 2023. They can check out the post-seat allotment schedule here.
|
JECA Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023
JECA Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Round 1 seat allotment result
|
October 4, 2023
|
Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institute for document verification
|
October 4 to 7, 2023
|
Round 2 seat allotment result
|
October 9, 2023
How to Check JECA Counselling 2023 Result?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:
Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the JECA tab
Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link
Step 4: Submit the login details
Step 5: JECA Round 1 seat allotment will appear on the screen
Step 6: Save it for future reference
Documents Required for JECA Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files for verification purposes below:
- Counselling Registration Form
- JECA 2023 Rank Card
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- University registration certificate
- DOB Proof
- Valid ID Proof
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
Also Read: TS PECET Counselling 2023 Phase 1 Allotment List Out on pecet.tsche.ac.in