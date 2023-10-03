JECA Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in

JECA Counselling 2023: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the round 1 seat allotment results for Joint Entrance for admission into the MCA course (JECA) tomorrow: October 4, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results at wbjeeb.nic.in.

According to JECA Counselling 2023 schedule, after the seat allotment is published, candidates who are allocated seats must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their respective institutes between October 4 and 7, 2023. They can check out the post-seat allotment schedule here.

JECA Round 1 Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

JECA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Round 1 seat allotment result October 4, 2023 Payment of seat acceptance fee and reporting to allotted institute for document verification October 4 to 7, 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result October 9, 2023

How to Check JECA Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the JECA tab

Step 3: Now, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 4: Submit the login details

Step 5: JECA Round 1 seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save it for future reference

Documents Required for JECA Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files for verification purposes below:

Counselling Registration Form

JECA 2023 Rank Card

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

University registration certificate

DOB Proof

Valid ID Proof

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

