JEE Advanced 2023: OCI and PIO Students Need Not Appear For JEE Main Exam, Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2023: As per the recent updates, OCI and PIO candidates who want to get admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across India can now appear for the JEE Advanced Exam directly as they don't have to give JEE Main (Joint Entrance Examination), an official notification released by IIT Guwahati said.

As per the recent updates, earlier, students who belonged to these categories had to give the preliminary entrance examination for the IITs to qualify for the JEE Advanced exam. But now, these candidates have been included as foreign nationals and they don't need to appear for the preliminary exam.

However, the candidates who have applied to foreign national students, OCI (Overseas Citizens of India), and PIO (Persons of Indian Origin) students can directly apply for the JEE Advanced entrance examinations.

According to the notification released, the PIO and OCI candidates can now appear for the JEE Main examination if they want to, but their scores will not be considered for the JEE Advanced.

According to the media reports, the OCI and PIO candidates were considered foreign nationals even in the last year's process, but they have to give JEE Main entrance examination to get selected for JEE Advanced. However, after being treated as foreign nationals their fee structure changed automatically and it was decided that their eligibility criteria had to be in line with foreign nationals. They don't have to give JEE Main and this change will apply to JEE Advanced 2023 examination.

However, with this change OCI and PIO candidates will now be admitted to IITs through the 10% supernumerary seats made for foreign nationals and not through the general seats for Indian students, the report said.

