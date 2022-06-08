JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for June Session Expected Soon, Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release JEE Main June session admit card soon in online mode. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in till the date of examination. To download the admit card, they must log in with their required credentials. However, the officials have not yet released any date. JEE Main June session will be conducted from 20th to 29th June 2022.

Those who have filled out the application form successfully will only be able to download JEE Main admit card. JEE Main 2022 June session, which was earlier set to be conducted in April will start on 20th June. NTA has taken 10 days for conducting JEE Mains exam.

How To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2022?

As of now, no dates for the release of JEE Main 2022 admission has been announced. However, once available, students will have to download the JEE Main hall ticket. The admit card will be released only in online mode and candidates can download it by visiting the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Further, they need to click on JEE Main admit card 2022 for June Session. A new login window will be displayed on the screen. Now, enter the exam session, application number, date of birth and security pin. The JEE Main admit card will appear on the screen.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Date

As per reports, there is no as the official date for the release of JEE Main hall ticket. According to the suggestions, the admit card will be made available to the students soon. With the June Session of JEE Main 2022 starting on 20th June, the JEE Main admit cards are likely released by this week of next week.

What if there is a discrepancy in JEE Main Admit Card 2022?

JEE Main admit card will likely to include the details related to the candidates and the examination - name, date of birth, category, application number, roll number, photograph and signature, exam date and time, venue of the examination and exam day instructions.

After downloading the JEE Main hall ticket 2022, candidates must ensure that all the details imprinted on it are correct. In case of any error in the admit card of JEE Main, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk or mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in and get the discrepancies rectified.

