JEE Main 2022 Answer Key, Question Papers Released by NTA, Objection Window Open till 4th July at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key (Released): Taking the next important step in the JEE Main 2022 Exam Cycle, the NTA has now released JEE Main 2022 Provisional Answer Key. As per the official update, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main Answer Key 2022 for Session 1 or June Session of the engineering entrance exam on 2nd July 2022. Along with the answer key, the apex testing agency has also released the JEE Main 2022 Question Papers for each day and session of the exam and made them available online via the official website. Candidates who have participated in the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam can now download the provisional answer key and question papers through the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the page from where JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Download is available is also placed below to help aspirants:

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Available till 4th July

The JEE Main 2022 Answer Key released by the exam authority now is provisional in nature and not the final one. Currently, NTA has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 to give candidates a chance to raise challenges or objections against the same, if any. The JEE Main 2022 Answer Key contains the correct answers to the questions asked in the engineering entrance exams’ June session test.

In case any candidate feels that the answers provided in the key are incorrect or if there is any other discrepancy in the questions, they can raise an objection against the same until 4th July 2022. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200/- per question to raise objections or challenges against the JEE Main 2022 Answer Key. All the objections received by NTA before the deadline, will be presented before the expert panel which designed the question paper and the answer key. In case any errors or discrepancies are found, the same will be rectified and thereafter JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key will be released.

