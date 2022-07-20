JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Dates Revised, JEE Main Exam to Begin from 25th July, Get Details at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Date: As per the media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam dates of JEE Main session 2. The JEE Main 2022 July session was scheduled to be held between 21st to 30th July. However, now it will be held from 25th July onwards. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held for 629778 candidates at different centres located in approximately 500 Cities throughout the country including 17 cities outside India.

NTA has issued an official notification regarding the new exam dates. Apart from this, the authorities have also stated that the JEE Main 2022 admit card will be available from tomorrow 21st July in online mode. Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main hall ticket from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Exam Dates 2022 for Session 2

Events Dates JEE Main admit card 21st July 2022 JEE Main Exam 25th July 2022 Onwards

JEE Main Exam Dates 2022 Revised for Session 2

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) has been deferred. It will now be held from 25th July onwards. As per media reports, the delay is to keep an adequate buffer between the end of the first phase of the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) and the beginning of JEE (Main). Phase 1 of CUET is being held from 15th to 20th July 2022.

Earlier, the NTA conducted the session 1 exam from 23rd to 29th June and the result was declared on 12th July 2022. A total of 14 candidates scored a perfect 300/300 score. Sneha Pareek was the only female topper among them.

JEE Main 2022 City Initiamation Slip

As per reports, the NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 exam city intimation slips tomorrow on 21st July. However, the same has not been confirmed. To download the JEE Main city intimation slip for session 2, candidates will have use their login credentials - application number and date of birth on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. This time, as many as 8,72,432 candidates registered for Paper 1 JEE Main exam.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card

As per the notice released, the JEE Main session 2 admit will be available to download from tomorrow - 21st July 2022. Candidates will have to download their JEE Main hall ticket 2022 from the official website only. Soon after NTA JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit cards are issued, applicants should check the details mentioned on it. If any discrepancies are found, the JEE Main applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the JEE Main session 2 admit card rectified.

