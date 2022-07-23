JEE Main 2022 Session 2 from 25th July: Know How to Prepare for JEE Main with Last Minute Revision Tips?

JEE MAIN 2022: Earlier, National Testing Agency (NTA) has deferred the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. Now, the engineering entrance exam will commence from 25th July 2022 onwards. The authorities released the JEE Main admit card in online mode on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. With only a day left, the preparation and revision for JEE Main must be going on. For JEE Main, last-minute revision will play a vital role and the preparation level has to be the best.

At this stage, candidates must concentrate more on going through the self-written notes or short notes to prepare well for JEE Mains. Hence, candidates can check here the last minute preparation tips for securing high scores in JEE Main 2022. Here are some simple yet efficient preparation tips for the candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main exam 2022.

How to Prepare for JEE Main with Last Minute Revision Tips?

The last minute preparation tips will help candidates during the entrance exam. Candidates can follow these exam preparation strategies to get a good score in JEE Main 2022 July session exam -

They must have made short notes during the preparation phase, it's time to go through those notes as it will help in quick revision during exam days.

With only a few days left, candidates must focus on taking more JEE Main mock tests.

They must also solve JEE Main previous year question papers as well.

By now, they must be aware of their strengths and weaknesses, so they must work on them accordingly.

Also, ensure to maintain time management while attempting mock test/practice papers.

Revision is the key to passing JEE Main 2022 with flying colours. Therefore, make sure to revise each topic.

JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Last Minute Revision Tips

In the last few days of preparation, students should focus on taking JEE Main mock tests. They must solve model/sample and previous years' papers. In this way, they will be able to master the skills of tackling JEE Main with speed and accuracy. This will also help them to sharpen their problem-solving abilities and time-management skills. Check some more JEE Main 2022 revision tips here -

Students must revise theories and important formulas. Analyze the more weighted sections of previous year's JEE Main question papers and plan accordingly.



They must not attempt any new questions in the final week before the JEE Main exam day.



Review all the three subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and revise the important formulae.



Take must take small break of about 5 to 10 minutes after an hour of study to relax the mind. It will help with improving concentration.

