JEE Main 2023 Application Window Closes Today for Session 2, Apply Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Application Form 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main session 2 registration window today - March 12, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill up JEE Main registration 2023 form by 11.50 PM in online mode. They will have to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to register for JEE Main April session. Those who took the exam in session 1 do not need to register again.

Candidates can log in and fill out JEE Main 2023 application form directly. They can change paper, medium, state code of eligibility, address proof, and exam cities are allowed. As per the announced date, NTA will be conducting the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. JEE Main 2023 will be held for both Engineering and Architecture/Planning aspirants.

JEE Main 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

JEE Main 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to register of JEE Main March 12, 2023 (11.50 PM) JEE Main admit card Last week of March 2023 JEE Main session 2 April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023

How To Apply For JEE Main 2023?

The last date to register for JEE Main 2023 is today - March 12. Candidates applying for JEE Main session 2 must pay the specified fees to complete the application process. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for JEE Main 2023 for session 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA JEE Mains -jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click JEE Main session 2 registration.

3rd Step - Now, complete the JEE Main registration by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login with the generated credentials and fill up the JEE Main application form session 2.

5th Step - Also, upload the scanned images and pay the application fee in online mode.

6th Step - Preview all details and submit the form for future reference.

