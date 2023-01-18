JEE Main 2023: Check Latest Update on Marking Scheme For BTech, BArch, BPlanning Papers Here

JEE Main 2023 Marking Scheme: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the JEE Main 2023 exam soon. As per the schedule, JEE Main 2023 for session 1 will be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. The authorities will release the JEE Main 2023 admit card shortly. Candidates can download the admit card by entering the application number, DOB, and password.

However, NTA is going to adopt different markings schemes for BTech, BArch, and BPlanning papers. NTA has published the information brochure which gives an explanation of the JEE Main 2023 marking scheme for Paper 1 (BE, BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlanning). Candidates can know about the JEE Main 2023 marking scheme below.

JEE Main 2023 Marking Scheme

Authorities have posted the JEE Main 2023 marking scheme in the information bulletin. Candidates going to appear for the entrance exam can check out the marking scheme here-

Marking scheme for MCQ Type

Candidates will be awarded four marks (+4) for the correct or most appropriate answer.

There is a penalty of minus 1 (-1) for every incorrect answer.

No marks will be awarded to the unattempted or marked for review.

In case, more than one option is found to be correct then four marks (+4) will be given to those who have marked any of the correct options.

Moreover, four marks (+4) will be given to those who have attempted the question in which all options are found to be correct.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped then full marks will be awarded to all candidates who have appeared irrespective of the fact if the question has been attempted or not by the candidate.

Marking scheme for answers having numerical value

Candidates will be given four marks (+4) for every correct answer.

One mark (-1) will be deducted for every wrong answer.

No mark (0) will be provided if the question is left unanswered or marked for review.

Four (+4) marks will be awarded to those who answer a question that is incorrect or dropped due to human or technical error.

The candidates are advised to use the constants provided (if any) in the questions to do the calculations. The answer must be rounded off to the nearest integer.

