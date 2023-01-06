JEE Main 2023 Registrations To End Soon, Check Other Engineering Exam Dates Here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the JEE Main 2023 registrations for January session. Candidates willing to appear for the entrance exam must register themselves on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023. JEE Main 2023 is conducted for admission to various technical programmes. Apart from this, there are other entrance exams for admission to engineering courses such as WBJEE, SRMJEEE, etc.

JEE Main is one of the prominent exams for admission to undergraduate technical courses. Besides, there are other entrance exams for admission to technical courses. Their registrations are underway and going to be closed soon. They include SRMJEEE, WBJEE, VITEEE, MET, etc. Aspirants can check the important dates for these entrance examinations below.

Major Engineering Entrance Exam Dates

JEE Main 2023: Candidates who wish to appear for JEE Main 2023 must apply for the exam by January 12, 2023. JEE Main session 1 exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 20, and 31, 2023. Whereas, Session 2 will be held on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

GUJCET 2023: GSEB released the GUJCET 2023 application forms on January 6 at gujcet.gseb.org. Aspirants can fill out the application form before January 20, 2023. However, authorities have not released the GUJCET exam dates yet.

MET 2023: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the MET 2023 application forms. Candidates can register for MET 2023 till March 15, 2023. The MET 2023 registration form is available at manipal.edu.

WBJEE 2023: WBJEEB released the WBJEE 2023 application form on December 23, 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can fill out the application form before January 20 on the official website i.e. wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2023 exam will be conducted on April 30.

VITEEE 2023: Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore has released the application forms for VITEEE 2023. Candidates can apply on their official website viteee.vit.ac.in.They can fill out the application form for VITEEE 2023 till March 31, 2023(tentatively).

SRMJEEE 2023: SRM Institute of Science and Technology released the application form for SRMJEEE 2023 on November 23, 2022. Candidates can apply for SRMJEEE 2023 phase 1 till April 16, 2023, and for phase 2 and 3 till June 5 and July 17 respectively.

AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham released AEEE 2023 application forms on November 19, 2022. Those who want to get admission to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham can apply for AEEE 2023 on their official website amrita.edu.

PESSAT 2023: PES University released the PESSAT application form 2023 in October 2022. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can apply online till May 2023.

