    JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Registrations Commence, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration and application process commence. Candidates eligible to apply can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process.

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023 08:42 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations
    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency has commenced the registration process for JEE Main 2023 Session 2. Candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams in April 2023, can visit the official website of NTA-JEE Main 2023 and complete the registration and application process. 

    According to the dates provided, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration link will be open until March 12, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates can login through the JEE Main 2023 registration window and complete the application process.

    According to the official notification 'The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of
    Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course'.  JEE Main 2023 April Session applications are available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Before completing the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations students are advised to visit the official website and read through the details mentioned. 

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Official notification -  Click Here

    JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations

    The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration link is available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided here and complete the JEE Main 2023 registration and application process.

    Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the login credentials and complete the JEE Main Session 2 Applications

    Step 4: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

    JEE Main 2023 - Documents required to upload

    When submitting the JEE Main 2023 applications, candidates are required to upload a set of documents in the online application form. The list of documents required for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 applications is available below. 

    • Candidate photograph
    • Candidate signature scanned image
    • Category certificate
    • Other disability certificates

