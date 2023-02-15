JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Registrations Commence, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency has commenced the registration process for JEE Main 2023 Session 2. Candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams in April 2023, can visit the official website of NTA-JEE Main 2023 and complete the registration and application process.

According to the dates provided, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration link will be open until March 12, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates can login through the JEE Main 2023 registration window and complete the application process.

According to the official notification 'The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of

Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course'. JEE Main 2023 April Session applications are available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Before completing the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations students are advised to visit the official website and read through the details mentioned.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Official notification - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registration link is available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided here and complete the JEE Main 2023 registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and complete the JEE Main Session 2 Applications

Step 4: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

JEE Main 2023 - Documents required to upload

When submitting the JEE Main 2023 applications, candidates are required to upload a set of documents in the online application form. The list of documents required for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 applications is available below.

Candidate photograph

Candidate signature scanned image

Category certificate

Other disability certificates

Also Read: NEET SS 2022 Mop Up Round Registration To End Tomorrow, Check Who Can Apply Here