    JEE Main 2023: Students Demand Postponement of Entrance Exam, Check Details Here

    National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2023 January session exams between January 24 to 31, 2023. However the candidates across the nation have demanded that these exams should be delayed. They have taken the matter to Twitter platform and posted several comments on the same. Check full details here. 

    Updated: Jan 2, 2023 18:55 IST
    JEE Main Students Demand Postponement of Exam
    JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the exam schedule in which it is stated that the JEE Main 2023 January session exams will be conducted starting from January 24 and is likely to conclude on January 31, 2023. The Twitter campaign that started probably on December 31, 2022 is flooded with messages and requests of JEE aspirants for the academic year 2023. 

    Concerning the public notice issued by NTA, various students across the country took it to the Twitter handle and have also demanded the JEE Main examination to get postponed. As per the information, the JEE Main students said that the January 2023 session exam should be instead held in the month of April in 2023.

    This has led to comments trending on Twitter platform with the tagline 'JEEAfterBoards'. NTA has arranged the JEE 2023 Main entrance examinations twice this year. The first session is to be held between January 24 and January 31, 2023, whereas the second session will be held from April 6 to April 12, 2023 respectively.

    The demands further intensified as the number of students increased  on Twitter posting several comments for JEE Main 2023 exam postponement. These students have quoted to initiate an official Twitter Campaign for JEE Main 2023 today January 2, 2023.

    A JEE Main 2023 candidate stated on December 31 around 8 pm on the microblogging site that all aspirants should not loose hope and further concluded that the request will be heard by the officials and aspirants will make it happen.

     

