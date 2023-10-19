JEE Main 2024: JEE Apex Board To Conduct Entrance Exam, Check Details Here

  1. Home
JEE Main exams will be conducted by the JEE Apex Board for the 2024, 2025 sessions. The Ministry of Education issues a notification regarding reinstitution. Check the complete details here. 

Updated: Oct 19, 2023 13:05 IST
JEE Apex Board Reinstituted: The Ministry of Education has issued the notification regarding the board structure and administrative framework for the JEE Apex Board (JAB for Joint Entrance Examination JEE). As per the official notification released, the National Testing Agency will be managing the information related to technological support. The C-DAC will be focused on back-end activities including pre and post-examination women including submission of applications.

The authorities have decided to reconstitute the JEE Apex Board to ensure seamless administration of the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams for the 2024 and 2025 academic year following the conclusion of the previous JAB mandate.

As per the official notification released, NTA will provide administrative and logistic support for conducting the JEE entrance exams and the JAB will have the final authority to set up policies, rules, and regulations for conducting the entrance exam. The JEE Advanced exams will also be coordinated by the board with the conducting institute. 

The JEE Main exams are conducted for admissions to engineering programmes offered in IITs, NITS and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Students clearing the JEE Main exams will be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced exams.

