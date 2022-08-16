JEE Main Counselling 2022: Know JoSAA Procedure and Documents Required For Counselling Here

JEE Main Counselling 2022: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2022 counselling process soon now. All those candidates who have qualified in JEE Mains 2022 will be eligible to apply for counselling. Those who want to get admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT), and government-funded technical institutes are required to register for the counselling process.

The JEE Main counselling dates will be released by the JoSAA at the official website - josaa.nic.in. As per the previous year's trends, JoSAA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 counselling in 7 rounds. The counselling will start with two rounds of mock seat allotment before the actual rounds of JEE Main counselling 2022 to help candidates understand the process. Check JoSAA procedure here.

JEE Main 2022 Counselling Process

JEE Main counselling includes the following steps - registration, choice filling, locking of choices, seat allotment, and payment of fee. The allotment of seats will be based on choices filled by the candidates during JoSAA 2022 registration. Candidates can go through various steps while appearing in the JEE Main counselling process here -

JEE Main Counselling Registration: All eligible and qualified candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in. To log in to the JoSAA candidate portal, they have to use their JEE Main application form 2022 number and password. After successful login, the candidates' details will automatically be fetched from the JEE Main 2022 database. They must verify all the details before completing the registration.

JEE Main Choice filling: After registration, candidates will have to fill in their choice of institute and courses as per their preferences. They must select as many choices as they can as this will increase the chances of admission. Also, JoSAA will release the dates for choice filling, candidates must do it within the specified dates.

After registration, candidates will have to fill in their choice of institute and courses as per their preferences. They must select as many choices as they can as this will increase the chances of admission. Also, JoSAA will release the dates for choice filling, candidates must do it within the specified dates. JEE Main Mock seat allotment and locking of choices: The authorities will also conduct two mock JEE Main 2022 seat allotment rounds to help candidates know their chances of admission into the institutes. This will also help them to understand which seats can be allotted to them based on their preference list. They will also be able to change their preferences after the mock allotment.

The authorities will also conduct two mock JEE Main 2022 seat allotment rounds to help candidates know their chances of admission into the institutes. This will also help them to understand which seats can be allotted to them based on their preference list. They will also be able to change their preferences after the mock allotment. JEE Main Counselling result: JoSAA will conduct the JEE Main counselling in different rounds of seat allotment. Candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting for Freeze, Float and Slide options. Also, cxandidates who will be allotted seats will have to pay the seat acceptance fee through e-challan or SBI net banking.

JEE Main Counselling Fees

Category Fees SC/ ST/ ST-PwD/ SC-PwD/ OBC-NCL-PwD/ GEN-PwD Rs 20,000 Candidates belonging to other categories Rs 45,000

What Documents Are Required for JEE Main Counselling 2022?

The documents that are required for the JEE Main counselling rounds and also after accepting the allotted seats they need to visit the reporting centre along with the following documents -

Class 12 mark sheet

Date of birth certificate

JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JoSAA

Three passport-size photographs (same as uploaded during registration)

Photo identity card

Fee payment slip

JEE Main admit card 2022

JEE Main 2022 score card

Disability certificate (if any)

Caste certificate (if any)

Also Read: JoSAA 2022 Official Website Launched, Notification and Counselling Schedule To Release Soon at josaa.nic.in