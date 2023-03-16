JEE Main Registration 2023 for Session 2 Ends Today, Apply Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Registration 2023 for Session 2: As per the schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 today i.e. March 16, 2023. Those who wish to appear in JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam can apply on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in till 10.50 pm today. The authorities reopened the registration window only for 2 days. Aspirants must fill out the form before the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.

Candidates who have completed Class 12 in the science stream can register for the IIT JEE Main 2023. Those who applied for JEE Main session 1 in 2023 are also eligible to apply for session 2 of JEE Main 2023. Male applicants must pay Rs 1,000 for JEE Main session 2 registration, while female applicants have to pay Rs 800 for the same. The authorities will conduct the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam dates are April 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 2?

Candidates who wish to register for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 must do the same on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for registration-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Registration window for JEE Main 2023 Session 2

Step 3: Register by entering asked details

Step 4: Now, log in with application no. and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

The official statement reads, “Candidates may note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use this opportunity very carefully as no further chance will be given to any candidate for applying for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2.”

