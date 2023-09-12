JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Results Tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will declare the UP Polytechnic round 6 seat allotment results tomorrow: September 13, 2023, by 2.00 PM. Candidates who have filled in college and course preferences can check out allotment on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering the login information.

According to the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, after the UP Polytechnic round 6 seat allotment result declaration, shortlisted candidates must get their documents verified at district help centres between September 13 and 15, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule here.

JEECUP 6th Round Counselling 2023 Results- Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Results 2023 Click Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 6 Schedule

Check out the important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Last date for choice filling September 12, 2023 JEECUP 6th Round counselling results (seat allotment) September 13, 2023, by 2.00 PM Document Verification September 13 to 15, 2023 up to 5.00 PM Fee Deposit September 13 to 15, 2023 up to 12.00 PM

jeecup.nic.in result: Login Credentials Required

Check out the details to be filled in the login window below:

Application Number

Password

How to Check UP Polytechnic Round 6 Seat Allotment Results?

Candidates go through the following steps to access results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 6 seat allotment results link

Step 3: Submit application number and password

Step 4: JEECUP 6th round counselling 2023 results appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the PDF for future reference

Documents Required for JEECUP Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

JEECUP 2023 admit card JEECUP 2023 rank card Seat Allotment Letter Two photographs Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates Reservation certificate (if applicable) Migration certificate (if applicable) Character certificate Domicile certificate

