JET Spot Counselling 2023 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Releases at jetauj2023.com

JET Spot Counselling 2023: Agriculture University, Jodhpur publishes the provisional seat allotment results for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test, JET today: October 21, 2023. Candidates who took part in the spot round counselling process can check results at jetauj2023.com by entering their login credentials.

As per the Rajasthan JET Spot Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates must accept the allotment and pay the required fee on October 23, 2023. Afterward, they have to report to the respective institute on October 26, 2023. Candidates can check out the schedule here.

JET Spot Counselling 2023 Result-Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access allotment is given below:

JET-2023 Spot Counselling 1st Round Cutoff List Click Here JET Spot 2023 Seat Allotment Click Here

JET Spot Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates JET 1st provisional seat allotment (spot counselling) October 20, 2023 Last date for accepting allotment and deposit fee October 23, 2023 Reporting with original documents at the institute October 26, 2023 2nd provisional seat allotment October 30, 2023

How to Check JET Spot Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the seat allotment results below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jetauj2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: JET Spot 2023 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for JET Spot Counselling 2023

Check out the important files for verification below:

Entrance exam scorecard SSC mark sheet SSC passing certificate HSC mark sheet HSC passing certificate Admit card certificate Transfer certificate Migration certificate Medical fitness certificate Category certificate Character certificate Domicile certificate

