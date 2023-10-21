  1. Home
JET Spot Counselling 2023 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Releases at jetauj2023.com

JET Spot Counselling 2023 seat allotment results for round 1 out today. Candidates who took part in the spot round counselling process can check results at jetauj2023.com.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 21, 2023 12:28 IST
JET Spot Counselling 2023: Agriculture University, Jodhpur publishes the provisional seat allotment results for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test, JET today: October 21, 2023. Candidates who took part in the spot round counselling process can check results at jetauj2023.com by entering their login credentials.

As per the Rajasthan JET Spot Counselling 2023 schedule, shortlisted candidates must accept the allotment and pay the required fee on October 23, 2023. Afterward, they have to report to the respective institute on October 26, 2023. Candidates can check out the schedule here.

JET Spot Counselling 2023 Result-Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access allotment is given below:

JET-2023 Spot Counselling 1st Round Cutoff List

Click Here

JET Spot 2023 Seat Allotment

Click Here

JET Spot Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

JET 1st provisional seat allotment (spot counselling)

October 20, 2023

Last date for accepting allotment and deposit fee

October 23, 2023

Reporting with original documents at the institute

October 26, 2023

2nd provisional seat allotment

October 30, 2023

How to Check JET Spot Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the seat allotment results below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jetauj2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: JET Spot 2023 seat allotment will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Documents Required for JET Spot Counselling 2023

Check out the important files for verification below:

Entrance exam scorecard

SSC mark sheet

SSC passing certificate

HSC mark sheet

HSC passing certificate

Admit card certificate

Transfer certificate

Migration certificate

Medical fitness certificate

Category certificate

Character certificate

Domicile certificate


