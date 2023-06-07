Jharkhand BEd Result 2023 Declared, Download JCECEB Scorecard Here

  1. Home
Jharkhand BEd Result 2023 has been released by the board. Candidates who took the exam can check out the scorecard on the official website. Know steps to download JCECEB results 2023 here.

Updated: Jun 7, 2023 18:06 IST
Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023 Released: Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has announced the B.Ed results. Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on May 13, 2023, can check out their scores online on the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. They can access their results by entering their login credentials. Candidates can get the direct link to view results and Jharkhand B.Ed Counselling date here.

As per the official website, Jharkhand B.Ed Counselling 2023 will begin tomorrow i.e. June 8, 2023. Candidates who pass the exam will be eligible to participate in counselling process. The board will declare results on the basis of the Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023 and merit list. 

Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Jharkhand B.Ed Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates can check out the important events along with the dates below.

Particulars

Dates

Jharkhand B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023

May 13, 2023

JCECEB Results 2023 date

May 7, 2023

Jharkhand B.Ed Counselling date

June 8, 2023

How to Access Jharkhand B.Ed Entrance Exam Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the Jharkhand B.Ed Combined Entrance Competitive Examination can view the results on the official website. They can go through the following steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab and select B.Ed

Step 3: Enter the roll number

Step 4: JCECEB Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep multiple hard copies for future reference

Details Mentioned on Bihar B.Ed Entrance Exam Result 2023?

Jharkhand B.Ed Result 2023 will comprise mandatory information. It includes the candidate’s name, gender, roll number, registration number, category, exam date, result status, etc.

