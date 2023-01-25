Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 To Release This Week, Check JAC Board Exam Dates Here

JAC Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the JAC Admit Card 2023 for classes 10th and 12th this week. While the Class 10th Admit Card will be released on January 28, 2023, authorities will issue the JAC Class 12th Admit card on January 30, 2023. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Candidates must note that either the JAC Admit Card 2023 will be out on the official website i.e. or the school authorities will distribute it among the candidates. According to the schedule, JAC Class 10th 12th Exams 2023 will begin on March 14, 2023 Exams 2023. However, JAC Class 10th Exams 2023 will end on April 3, 2023, whereas JAC 12th Exams 2023 will conclude on April 5, 2023.

However, all candidates are required to follow the exam day guidelines to be able to give the JAC 2023 exam. Those who will not adhere to the protocols will be prohibited from sitting in the examination hall.

Details Mentioned on JAC 2023 Admit Card

Authorities will issue the JAC Admit card by this week only. Candidates will get the admit card from the school authorities or online mode. A few details mentioned on the hall ticket are-

Candidate’s Name

Roll number

Parent’s Name

School Name

Centre Address

Exam Subjects

Exam Timings

Instructions to be followed

JAC Class 10th, 12th Board Exams

Practical Exams for JAC Class 10th will be conducted from February 2, 2023, to March 4, 2023. Moreover, JAC will be conducting the practical exams for Class 12th on similar dates.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be conducting both Class 10th and 12th from March 14, 2023. The first shift will be held from 9.45 AM to 1.05 PM for Class 10th while the second sitting will be conducted from 2 PM to 5.20 PM for Class 12th.

Also Read: Manipur HSLC Time Table 2023 Released, BOSEM Class 10th Exam To Begin From March 16