JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card (OUT): Download JIPMAT Admit Cards at jipmat.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card (OUT): NTA - the National Testing Agency has released the JIPMAT Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming entrance exam. As per the latest update, the hall tickets for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 have been released by the NTA and made available online via the official website. Candidates who are registered to appear for the JIPMAT 2022 Entrance Test are advised to log onto the website - jipmat.nta.nic.in to access and download their individual hall tickets. On the simpler side, candidates can also choose to download JIPMAT 2022 admit cards online by clicking on the link provided below as well:

Download JIPMAT 2022 Admit Cards - Direct Link (Available Now)

JIPMAT 2022 Exam on 3rd July 2022

As per the schedule released by the NTA, JIPMAT 2022 Exam will be held by the exam authority on 3rd July 2022. The test which is being held to screen candidates for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The JIPMAT 2022 exam will be organized by NTA and it will be held as a CBT - Computer Based Test. With just a couple of days left for the JIPMAT 2022 entrance exam, it is important for candidates to access and download the JIPMAT 2022 hall ticket and take printout of the exam day. JIPMAT Admit Card 2022 is a mandatory document without which candidates will not be allowed entry in the examination hall. Therefore, candidates are advised to download the same at the earliest and check for any errors or discrepancies.

How to Download JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card online?

Like all other entrance tests held by NTA, the JIPMAT 2022 admit card has also been released online and made available to the candidates via the official website - jipmat.nta.nic.in. In order to easily download JIPMAT Admit Card 2022, candidates are advised to follow the simple step-wise directions listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - jipmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for JIPMAT Admit Card 2022 Download

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth on website

Step 4: Your JIPMAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the JIPMAT 2022 admit card in PDF Format and take printout for future reference

After downloading the JIPMAT 2022 admit cards, candidates are advised to cross check and verify all the details provided on it. The hall ticket will contain personal details including candidate’s name as well as exam specific details such as exam centre name and address, exam date and time and exam-day instructions.

