JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared): JK Board Class 12 Results Announced for Jammu (Summer Zone) at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Declared: Ending the long wait, the JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2022 for Jammu region has been declared today. As per the latest update, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has finally announced the JK Board 12th Class Results 2022 for the Jammu Region in the Summer Zone region. Students from Jammu Region who have appeared for the Class 12 annual board exam can now check their individual results online by logging onto the exam portal - jkbose.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 via the link placed below:

Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Passing Marks for JK Board 12th Result 2022

As per the details shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board, a student needs to score minimum 35% marks in aggregate to pass in the higher secondary Part II Exam. The JKBOSE Result declared today will be in the form of a digital marksheet which will denote subject-wise marks and details that are secured by the students. In addition to this, the scorecard will also note the total marks, percentage and grade secured by the students. Students should note that the JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 declared today and available online is provisional in nature. The final result and original marksheet for JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2022 will be made available to the students via their respective schools.

How to check JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 for Jammu Region?

To ensure quick and easy availability of JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Board has announced the Higher Secondary Part II Results online via the official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their individual results scorecard by logging onto the portal - jkbose.ac.in. After logging on the portal, students will find link for JKBOSE Class 12 Results in the Latest Updates Section. Clicking on this link will take students to a new page with input fields. Here, candidates need to enter their Exam Roll Number and Registration Number. After entering the registration number, candidates need to input the security captcha code displayed on the screen and submit the details. In response, JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Students can download the same and take printout of the JKBOSE Class 12 Result Scorecard easily.

Also Read: JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 - All You Need to Know