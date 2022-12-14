JNU To Launch School of Indian Languages To Celebrate Cultural Diversity

JNU Language Courses Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is going to start a new school of Indian Languages. The school will provide courses on different Indian languages from next year. The school would also teach about literature culture and history. The move has been taken to celebrate India’s cultural diversity.

Addressing a press conference, Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said, “the School of Indian Languages would house centers for different states where literature, culture, and history would be taught”. Moreover, Tamil Nadu has already reserved its center, “Several states have shown interest in this regard and Tamil Nadu has already given INR 10 crore for its center”.

JNU launches Cultural Programmes

Furthermore, JNU started Tamil heritage week and Indian languages week to give effect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and mission of celebrating the history and heritage of Indian languages across the country.

“JNU, as one of the leading higher education institutions working to preserve the culture, history, and heritage of India’s past, is observing Indian languages week, aimed at creating language harmony and an atmosphere for learning Indian languages apart from mastering one’s mother tongue”, pandit added.

JNU To Introduce More PG, Diploma Courses

The Chancellor added, “JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) is starting a new School of Indian Languages where different state governments are giving the university a corpus to set up chairs. They will become special centers of not only languages but also literature, culture, and history of that state. Tamil Nadu has already given Rs 10 crore. Four more states — Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Assam will give Rs 10 crore each. We will have a corpus of Rs 50 crore”.

The Vice-Chancellor is approaching different states in this matter. The school will help in developing a deeper knowledge and acquaintance with different Indian languages. JNU already offers some language courses. However, now it is planning to launch more, postgraduate, research, and diploma courses.

Also Read: JNU Convocation 2022: JNU Postpones 6th Convocation Ceremony, New Date To Release Soon