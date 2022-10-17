JNU UG Merit List 2022 (Today): Download JNU 1st Merit List at jnu.ac.in, Check Updates Here

JNU UG Merit List 2022 (Today): As per the dates announced, the Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the JNU 1st merit list 2022 today i.e - on 17th October. Candidates check the JNU UG merit list for admission in UG programmes at jnu.ac.in. Candidates whose names will be mentioned in JNU 1st merit list will be eligible for admission.

Earlier, the university released the JNU 2022 application form for UG courses on 27th September. The last date to apply for JNU UG admission was 12th October 2022. Only those candidates who appeared and qualified the CUET UG admission test were eligible to apply for JNU admission 2022.

JNU 1st Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

JNU UG Admission 2022 Dates

Events Dates Availability of JNU 1st merit list 17th October 2022 (Today) Pre enrollment JNU UG registration and payment 17th to 29th October 2022 JNU 2nd merit list 22nd October 2022 Locking of seats 22nd to 24th October 2022 JNU 3rd merit list 27th October 2022 Locking of seats 27th to 29th October 2022 Physical verification 1st to 4th November 2022 Release of Final list By 9th November 2022 Pre enrollment registration and payment of fees 9th to 10th November 2022 Physical verification of documents 14th November 2022 Commencement of Classes 7th November 2022

How To Check JNU UG Merit List 2022?

Candidates will be able to download their Jawaharlal Nehru University UG 1st merit list in online mode from the official website only. They will not get their merit list for JNU 2022 by post or any other medium. To download the JNU 1st merit list, candidates can visit the official website. Further, they need to use their login credentials to download the merit list for UG admission in JNU.

Preparation of JNU UG Merit List 2022

The officials will prepare the JNU merit list 2022 based on the candidates' scores in the CUET UG exam. Further, a rank list is prepared on the basis of the candidate's categories/reservations. All the selected candidates through the JNU merit list 2022 have to register for counselling sessions. The next candidate in the merit list will get the seat of the candidate who fails to attend the counselling session. Also, no changes will be made in the JNU merit list 2022, once released.

JNU Admission 2022

As per reports, there are 342 undergraduate seats and 1025 postgraduate seats available at the university for different disciplines. Since 2019, JNU has been conducting admission through JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) in collaboration with NTA in computer-based test (CBT) mode. However, this year Common University Entrance Tests (UG) were conducted by the NTA for admission to 44 central universities and 46 other universities.