    JNUEE 2022: Application Correction Window Open, Apply at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

    JNUEE 2022 Application Correction window open. Candidates who need to make changes in the filled applications can visit the official website and make the necessary changes in the applications.

    Updated: Nov 22, 2022 14:13 IST
    JNUEE 2022 PhD Application Correction
    JNU PhD Application Correction: The National Testing Agency has opened the JNUEE 2022 Application Correction window for the PhD Admission programmes. Candidates who need to make corrections in the JNUEE 2022 applications can visit the official website to make the necessary changes. 

    As per the schedule available, the last date for candidates to make the changes in the JNUEE 2022 applications is November 24, 2022. Candidates must note that only those who have registered and filled the applications prior will be able to make changes in the application form. 

    JNUEE 2022 application correction window is available on the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also make changes in the JNUEE 2022 applications through the link available here. 

    JNU Ph.D. Application Correction window - Click Here

    Steps to make changes in JNUEE (Ph.D.) 2022 Application Form

    The JNUEE Ph.D. The application correction window is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. To make the changes in the application form candidates can visit the official website or follow the steps given here. 

    Step 1: Visit the JNUEE NTA official website

    Step 2: Click on the JNUEE 2022 Application Correction link on the homepage

    Step 3: Login using the Application Number and Password 

    Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the JNUEE 2022 application form 

    Step 5: Save the changes and click on the final submission

    JNUEE 2022 Exam Details

    The JNUEE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2022. The exams will be conducted online mode in two sessions. Session 1 of JNUEE 2022 will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while the second session will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
