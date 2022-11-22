JNUEE 2022: Application Correction Window Open, Apply at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNU PhD Application Correction: The National Testing Agency has opened the JNUEE 2022 Application Correction window for the PhD Admission programmes. Candidates who need to make corrections in the JNUEE 2022 applications can visit the official website to make the necessary changes.

As per the schedule available, the last date for candidates to make the changes in the JNUEE 2022 applications is November 24, 2022. Candidates must note that only those who have registered and filled the applications prior will be able to make changes in the application form.

JNUEE 2022 application correction window is available on the official website - jnuexams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can also make changes in the JNUEE 2022 applications through the link available here.

JNU Ph.D. Application Correction window - Click Here

Steps to make changes in JNUEE (Ph.D.) 2022 Application Form

The JNUEE Ph.D. The application correction window is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. To make the changes in the application form candidates can visit the official website or follow the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the JNUEE NTA official website

Step 2: Click on the JNUEE 2022 Application Correction link on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the Application Number and Password

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the JNUEE 2022 application form

Step 5: Save the changes and click on the final submission

JNUEE 2022 Exam Details

The JNUEE 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2022. The exams will be conducted online mode in two sessions. Session 1 of JNUEE 2022 will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM while the second session will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Also Read: DU LLB, LLM Result 2022 (OUT): Check Delhi University LLB, LLM Scorecard at nta.ac.in