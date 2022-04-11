JNVST 2022: NVS Released JNV Admit Card for Class 6 Entrance Test at navodaya.gov.in, Get Direct Link

JNVST 2022: As per the recent updates, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has issued the admit card for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 6th admission 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) admit card at navodaya.gov.in. Those who want to take admission in Class 6th have to appear for the entrance test on 30th April 2022.

To download the NVSE Class 6 admit card, students will need their registration number and date of birth. The students must carry the JNVST admit card to the examination hall or else students will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

JNVST Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download JNVST 2022 Admit Card?

For admission to class 6th in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, students will have to appear for the exam. To take the admission test, they need to download their JNVST admit card. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 6th admit card -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the home page, click on the link that ‘Admit Card for Class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2022’.

Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Enter registration number and date of birth.

Step 5 - Fill in the captcha code and click on sign up tab.

Step 6 - JNVST hall ticket will appear on the screen.

After downloading the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Class 6th admission 2022 admit card, students must check the important details like name, roll number, date of birth. If not correct then contact the officials and rectify it. Also, students are advised to ensure that the photograph on the JNVST admit card 2022 class 6 is visible. If not then take another print that has a clear image.

About Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) conducts Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for class 6 and 9 admissions, every year. The JNVST 6th admission test will be held on 30th April 2022. The exam will be conducted in one phase only for all 661 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Students studying in the 5th class can apply for Navodaya class 6 admission 2022 if they fulfil other eligibility norms.

