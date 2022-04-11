KVS Admissions 2022: Class 1 Admission Registration dates extended, Get Direct Link Here

KVS Admissions 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has extended the last date for the class 1 Registration. The registrations which were earlier supposed to be completed by April 11, 2022. KVS has now extended the last date for the KV Class 1 Registrations to April 13, 2022.

Parents who wish to enroll their children in Class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas are advised to visit the official website and complete the class 1 registrations through the link provided. A direct link for parents to complete the class 1 KV Registrations is also provided here.

KVS Class 1 Registration link

Steps to register for KVS Class 1 Admissions

The registration link for the class 1 students is available on the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Parents are first required to visit the official website and register through the link available on the official website. Parents can follow the steps provided below to complete the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan class 1 Registration process.

Step 1: Visit the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Official Website

Step 2: Click on the class 1 Registration link or click on the direct link provided here

Step 3: Read through the registration instructions carefully

Step 4: Check the verification box and click on proceed

Step 5: Enter all required details in the KV Class 1 Applications

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents as per the size mentioned

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission tab

The dates for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admissions have been extended due to a case filed in Delhi HC with regard to a plea challenging the admission criteria for the class 1 students in Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country.

Also Read: Lucknow University Admission 2022: University of Lucknow Begins Registration Process for UG Courses, Apply at lkouniv.ac.in