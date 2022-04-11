Lucknow University Admission 2022: University of Lucknow Begins Registration Process for UG Courses, Apply at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University Admission 2022: Amid reports of several universities adopting CUET 2022 as a screening mechanism for undergraduate admissions, Lucknow University has also commenced the registration process for the next academic session. However, for the upcoming session, the exam authority has not accepted CUET 2022 but instead has decided to continue with its own university-level entrance test for Lucknow University UG Admissions 2022. As per the official update, the admission process to all undergraduate courses will be managed through Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET). Applications for Lucknow University UG Admission 2022 are being accepted online and candidates can apply online at lkouniv.ac.in.

Lucknow University Admission 2022 – Important Dates

According to the official update, the online application process for Lucknow University Admission 2022 undergraduate courses has begun on 2nd April and will continue until 31st May 2022. Following the completion of the application process, the Lucknow University UGET 2022 will be held in June, most likely between 15th and 25th June 2022. Candidates should note that undergraduate course admissions for the faculties of Arts, Commerce, Law, Science and Fine Arts, Yoga and Alternative Medicine, UG students will be done on the basis of marks obtained on UGET 2022.

Application Details and Fee

To complete the application process for the Lucknow University UG Admission 2022 candidates need to provide some basic academic, personal and contact details in the application form. Therefore, students or applicants registering online are advised to keep the following details ready with them in advance before they start filling out the application form:

Working Email ID

Working Email ID Aadhar Card / aadhar card number

Aadhar Card / aadhar card number Scanned Photo in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)

Scanned Photo in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only) Scanned Signature in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)

Scanned Signature in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only) Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card Voter ID, Driving License, Passport)

Candidates should note that the application fee for Lucknow University Admission 2022 is Rs 800/- for general and OBC category students. The detailed category-wise free structure for the same is listed below:

Course Type Categories Programme General Category, OBC SC, ST, PH UG Rs 800 Rs 400 UG Professional (BBA, BCA) Rs 1,000 Rs 500 DPharm Rs 1,000 Rs 500 BLed Rs 1,600 Rs 800

