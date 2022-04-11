Lucknow University Admission 2022: University of Lucknow Begins Registration Process for UG Courses, Apply at lkouniv.ac.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Created On: Apr 11, 2022 08:17 IST
    Modified on: Apr 11, 2022 08:17 IST
    Lucknow University Admission 2022
    Lucknow University Admission 2022: Amid reports of several universities adopting CUET 2022 as a screening mechanism for undergraduate admissions, Lucknow University has also commenced the registration process for the next academic session. However, for the upcoming session, the exam authority has not accepted CUET 2022 but instead has decided to continue with its own university-level entrance test for Lucknow University UG Admissions 2022. As per the official update, the admission process to all undergraduate courses will be managed through Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET). Applications for Lucknow University UG Admission 2022 are being accepted online and candidates can apply online at lkouniv.ac.in.

    Lucknow University Admission 2022 – Important Dates

    According to the official update, the online application process for Lucknow University Admission 2022 undergraduate courses has begun on 2nd April and will continue until 31st May 2022. Following the completion of the application process, the Lucknow University UGET 2022 will be held in June, most likely between 15th and 25th June 2022. Candidates should note that undergraduate course admissions for the faculties of Arts, Commerce, Law, Science and Fine Arts, Yoga and Alternative Medicine, UG students will be done on the basis of marks obtained on UGET 2022.

    Application Details and Fee

    To complete the application process for the Lucknow University UG Admission 2022 candidates need to provide some basic academic, personal and contact details in the application form. Therefore, students or applicants registering online are advised to keep the following details ready with them in advance before they start filling out the application form:

    • Working Email ID
    • Aadhar Card / aadhar card number
    • Scanned Photo in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)
    • Scanned Signature in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)
    • Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card Voter ID, Driving License, Passport)

    Candidates should note that the application fee for Lucknow University Admission 2022 is Rs 800/- for general and OBC category students. The detailed category-wise free structure for the same is listed below:

    Course Type

    Categories

    Programme

    General Category, OBC

    SC, ST, PH

    UG

    Rs 800

    Rs 400

    UG Professional (BBA, BCA)

    Rs 1,000

    Rs 500

    DPharm

    Rs 1,000

    Rs 500

    BLed

    Rs 1,600

    Rs 800

