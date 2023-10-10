JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 Released at navodaya.gov.in; Get Direct Link Here

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the phase 1 hall ticket for the JNV Class 6 Selection Test. Students who will be appearing for the entrance exam must download the admit card from the official website: navodaya.gov.in by entering login credentials.

According to the official schedule, the JNV Class 6 Selection Test is going to be held on November 4, 2023. Candidates must carry a hall ticket to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be permitted entry inside.

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the hall ticket is mentioned below:

JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024 Link Click Here

NVS Class 6 Admit Card 2024 Date

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Admit card release (phase I). October 10, 2023 Admit card release (phase II) December 2023 JNVST Class 6 exam dates (phase I and II) November 4, 2023 (Phase I) and January 20, 2024 (Phase II). Result date February 2024 (Expected)

How to Download JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket:-

Step 1: Go to the website navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit cards only for registered candidates for Class VI JNVST-2024 (Phase-I) for winter bound JNVs scheduled on 04th November, 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the admit card.

Candidates must check that the details such as name, photo, signature, etc are correct. If there is an error, they must contact the concerned authorities.

Details Mentioned on JNVST Class 6 Admit Card 2024?

Check out the list of mandatory information that will be mentioned on the admission ticket below:

Student name Roll number JNVST exam date and time Test Venue Exam Day Guidelines

