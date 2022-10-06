JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results on October 8, Check allotment details here

JoSAA 2022 Counselling Round 4: JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment results will be announced on October 8, 2022. Students who have applied for the JoSAA 2022 Round 4 allotment process will be able to check the allotment process and complete the admission procedure from October 8, 2022, onwards.

As per the schedule provided the Online reporting, fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 3) has to be completed by 5 PM today - October 6, 2022.

To check the JoSAA 2022 Round 4 seat allotment process candidates can visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link provided. Students who are allotted seats in the JoSAA 2022 Round 4 seat allotment process can submit the counselling fee and upload documents by October 10, 2022. Students can also withdraw the seats and exit the seat allocation process by October 10, 2022.

JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Counselling Details

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will be conducting a total of six rounds for the admission process. The seat allotment is conducted based on the choices entered by students during the admission procedure. Tube round 5 JoSaa 2022 seat allotment list will be released on October 12, 2022, and the final round will be conducted from October 17, 2022. It must be noted that only those students who have applied for the allotment procedure will be considered for the JoSAA 2022 allotment process.

How to download JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Allotment list

The JoSAA 2022 Round 4 seat allotment list will be announced on the official website to check the allotment results students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link. Follow the steps provided here to check the Jo SAA 2022 Round 4 allotment list

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the JoSAA Round 4 Allotment list

Step 3: Enter the Registration number and password in the link provided

Step 4: Download the JoSAA 2022 seat allotment result for further reference

