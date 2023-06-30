JoSAA 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Today, Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA 2023 Round 1 Allotment: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be releasing the JoSAA 2023 counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, June 30, 2023. According to the given schedule, the JoSAA 2023 seat allotment result will be announced at 10 am today. Candidates who have completed the allotment application process can visit the official website of JoSAA to check the seat allotment list.

Those allotted seats in the first allotment round are required to complete the online reporting, fee payment, and document upload from June 30 to July 4, 2023. Students must make sure that they submit all required documents during the reporting process.

The JoSAA 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given below.

JoSAA Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment (Available at 10 am)

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule

Event Date Seat allotment result round 1 June 30, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment / document upload June 30 to July 4, 2023 Last day to respond to query (Round 1) July 5, 2023 Seat Allocation (Round 2) July 6, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query July 6 to July 10, 2023 Last day to respond to query July 11, 2023 Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 2) July 7 to July 11, 2023 Seat Allocation (Round 3) July 12, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) (Round 3) July 12 to 14, 2023 Last day to respond to query (Round 3) July 15, 2023 . Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from seat allocation process (Round 3). July 13 to 15, 2023

How to Download JoSAA 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result

The results of the JoSAA first-round seat allotment will be announced online. Candidates can check the allotment result through the link given on the website. Follow the steps provided below to check the JoSAA 2023 counselling seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA

Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allotment link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Download the JoSAA round 1 seat allotment result for further reference

JoSAA common counselling is conducted based on the JEE Main and JEE Advanced ranks of the candidates. Those clearing the eligibility will be admitted to 118 institutes including IITs, NITs, IIIT, and other technical institutions. A total of six rounds of seat allotment will be conducted for the admission process. After the second round, candidates will be given the option to withdraw their seat allotment and exit the seat allocation process.

