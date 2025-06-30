JoSAA Counselling 2025: Check Revised Orientation and Class Commencement Schedule for IITs at josaa.nic.in, More Details Here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the orientation and class start dates for all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Students who got admission into IITs can now check the complete schedule on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.
As per the schedule, all IITs will follow a three-step process for welcoming new students.
First, students need to report to the campus and complete their physical registration. After that, there will be an orientation program to help students (and sometimes parents) understand campus life, academics, and more. Finally, the regular classes will begin as per the dates shared by each IIT.
JoSAA has shared the full schedule for each IIT, including the dates for reporting, orientation, and when classes will start. Check this article for detailed information about JoSAA Counselling 2025.
IIT-Wise Schedule for Registration, Orientation & Class Start 2025
Check the given detailed schedule of registration, orientation, and class commencement for each IIT in 2025.
|
IIT Name
|
Registration / Reporting / Orientation Dates
|
Class Start Date
|
IIT Bhilai
|
Registration: 23 July
Orientation: 23–27 July
|
28 July 2025
|
IIT BHU
|
Hostel: 22–24 July
Physical Registration: 24 July
|
To be notified
|
IIT Bhubaneswar
|
Reporting: 26–29 July
Registration: 30 July
Orientation: 31 July
|
1 August 2025
|
IIT Bombay
|
Arrival: 20 July
Orientation: 21–26 July
|
28 July 2025
|
IIT Delhi
|
Reporting: 21 July
Orientation: 22–30 July
|
31 July 2025
|
IIT Dharwad
|
Doc. Verification: 29–30 July
Orientation: 30 July–3 Aug
|
4 August 2025
|
IIT Gandhinagar
|
Registration: 20 July
Foundation Programme: 21 July–15 Aug
|
18 August 2025
|
IIT Goa
|
Orientation: 1 August
Doc. Verification: 4 August
|
5 August 2025
|
IIT Guwahati
|
Reporting & Registration: 20–27 July
|
To be notified
|
IIT Hyderabad
|
Reporting: 23 July
Orientation: 24–26 July
|
28 July 2025
|
IIT Indore
|
Reporting: 24 July
Orientation & Reg.: 25 July
Life Skills: 26 July–3 Aug
|
4 August 2025
|
IIT ISM Dhanbad
|
Online Reg.: 23–28 July
Physical Reporting: 24 July
Orientation: 25 July
|
28 July 2025
|
IIT Jammu
|
Reporting: 27 July
Orientation: 28 July
|
To be notified
|
IIT Jodhpur
|
Reporting: 28–29 July
Orientation: 28 July
|
31 July 2025
|
IIT Kanpur
|
Reporting: 21 July
Orientation: 22–30 July
Registration: 28 July
|
31 July 2025
|
IIT Kharagpur
|
Reporting: 22–23 July
Admission: 24 July
Induction: 25–28 July
|
29 July 2025
|
IIT Madras
|
Doc. Verification: 24–25 July
Orientation: 26–27 July
|
31 July 2025
|
IIT Mandi
|
Orientation: 28 July
|
To be notified
|
IIT Palakkad
|
Reporting: 25 July
Registration: 26 July
Orientation: 27–29 July
|
30 July 2025
|
IIT Patna
|
Registration: 31 July
Orientation: 1–3 August
|
4 August 2025
|
IIT Roorkee
|
Registration: 25 July
Orientation: 26 July
|
28 July 2025
|
IIT Ropar
|
Registration: 25 July
Orientation: 27 July
|
30 July 2025
|
IIT Tirupati
|
Reporting, Registration & Orientation: 28 July
|
4 August 2025
-
JoSAA Provisional Seat Allotment Letter (also called Initial Seat Allotment Intimation Slip)
-
Seat Acceptance Letter generated online from the JoSAA Reporting Centre (Provisional Offer Letter)
-
Class 10 Marksheet or Certificate
-
Birth Certificate (only if your date of birth is not mentioned on the Class 10 marksheet)
-
Class 12 Marksheet or Certificate (Proof of Qualifying Exam)
-
Category Certificate: Required for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates. Must be in the format available on the JoSAA website.
-
PwD Certificate: Only if you are applying under the Persons with Disabilities category
-
Aadhaar Card: Identity proof for Indian citizens
-
Passport/OCI/PIO Card: Required for foreign nationals or Overseas Citizens of India
-
Income Certificate: Only for candidates applying for fee remission. The certificate must be issued on or after 1 April 2024, and is applicable for families with annual income less than ₹5 lakhs.
