JoSAA Counselling 2025: Check Revised Orientation and Class Commencement Schedule for IITs at josaa.nic.in, More Details Here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the orientation and class start dates for all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Students who got admission into IITs can now check the complete schedule on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule, all IITs will follow a three-step process for welcoming new students.

First, students need to report to the campus and complete their physical registration. After that, there will be an orientation program to help students (and sometimes parents) understand campus life, academics, and more. Finally, the regular classes will begin as per the dates shared by each IIT.

JoSAA has shared the full schedule for each IIT, including the dates for reporting, orientation, and when classes will start. Check this article for detailed information about JoSAA Counselling 2025.