JoSAA Counselling 2025: Check Revised Orientation and Class Commencement Schedule for IITs at josaa.nic.in, More Details Here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the registration, orientation, and class start dates for all 23 IITs for 2025. Students can check the detailed schedule on the official website and must follow a three-step process, reporting, orientation, and class commencement. Selected candidates must also carry specific documents for verification during physical reporting at their allotted IITs. Read here for more details about JoSAA Counselling 2025.

Jun 30, 2025, 17:25 IST
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the orientation and class start dates for all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Students who got admission into IITs can now check the complete schedule on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule, all IITs will follow a three-step process for welcoming new students.

First, students need to report to the campus and complete their physical registration. After that, there will be an orientation program to help students (and sometimes parents) understand campus life, academics, and more. Finally, the regular classes will begin as per the dates shared by each IIT.

JoSAA has shared the full schedule for each IIT, including the dates for reporting, orientation, and when classes will start. Check this article for detailed information about JoSAA Counselling 2025.

IIT-Wise Schedule for Registration, Orientation & Class Start 2025

Check the given detailed schedule of registration, orientation, and class commencement for each IIT in 2025.

IIT Name

Registration / Reporting / Orientation Dates

Class Start Date

IIT Bhilai

Registration: 23 July

Orientation: 23–27 July

28 July 2025

IIT BHU

Hostel: 22–24 July

Physical Registration: 24 July

To be notified

IIT Bhubaneswar

Reporting: 26–29 July

Registration: 30 July

Orientation: 31 July

1 August 2025

IIT Bombay

Arrival: 20 July

Orientation: 21–26 July

28 July 2025

IIT Delhi

Reporting: 21 July

Orientation: 22–30 July

31 July 2025

IIT Dharwad

Doc. Verification: 29–30 July

Orientation: 30 July–3 Aug

4 August 2025

IIT Gandhinagar

Registration: 20 July

Foundation Programme: 21 July–15 Aug

18 August 2025

IIT Goa

Orientation: 1 August

Doc. Verification: 4 August

5 August 2025

IIT Guwahati

Reporting & Registration: 20–27 July

To be notified

IIT Hyderabad

Reporting: 23 July

Orientation: 24–26 July

28 July 2025

IIT Indore

Reporting: 24 July

Orientation & Reg.: 25 July

Life Skills: 26 July–3 Aug

4 August 2025

IIT ISM Dhanbad

Online Reg.: 23–28 July

Physical Reporting: 24 July

Orientation: 25 July

28 July 2025

IIT Jammu

Reporting: 27 July

Orientation: 28 July

To be notified

IIT Jodhpur

Reporting: 28–29 July

Orientation: 28 July

31 July 2025

IIT Kanpur

Reporting: 21 July

Orientation: 22–30 July

Registration: 28 July

31 July 2025

IIT Kharagpur

Reporting: 22–23 July

Admission: 24 July

Induction: 25–28 July

29 July 2025

IIT Madras

Doc. Verification: 24–25 July

Orientation: 26–27 July

31 July 2025

IIT Mandi

Orientation: 28 July

To be notified

IIT Palakkad

Reporting: 25 July

Registration: 26 July

Orientation: 27–29 July

30 July 2025

IIT Patna

Registration: 31 July

Orientation: 1–3 August

4 August 2025

IIT Roorkee

Registration: 25 July

Orientation: 26 July

28 July 2025

IIT Ropar

Registration: 25 July

Orientation: 27 July

30 July 2025

IIT Tirupati

Reporting, Registration & Orientation: 28 July

4 August 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Documents Required for IIT Physical Reporting 2025

Candidates who got selected need to carry these documents for verification at their allotted IIT during JoSAA counselling.

  • JoSAA Provisional Seat Allotment Letter (also called Initial Seat Allotment Intimation Slip)

  • Seat Acceptance Letter generated online from the JoSAA Reporting Centre (Provisional Offer Letter)

  • Class 10 Marksheet or Certificate

  • Birth Certificate (only if your date of birth is not mentioned on the Class 10 marksheet)

  • Class 12 Marksheet or Certificate (Proof of Qualifying Exam)

  • Category Certificate: Required for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates. Must be in the format available on the JoSAA website.

  • PwD Certificate: Only if you are applying under the Persons with Disabilities category

  • Aadhaar Card: Identity proof for Indian citizens

  • Passport/OCI/PIO Card: Required for foreign nationals or Overseas Citizens of India

  • Income Certificate: Only for candidates applying for fee remission. The certificate must be issued on or after 1 April 2024, and is applicable for families with annual income less than ₹5 lakhs.

