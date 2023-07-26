JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today; Direct Link, Required Documents Here

JOSSA Counselling 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JOSSA will release the round 6 seat allocation result today: July 26, 2023. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check out the result on the official website: josaa.nic.in. They have to use the application number and password to access it.

Candidates will be granted admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) on the basis of JOSSA counselling 2023.

JOSSA Seat Allotment Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to check seat allotment is given below:

JOSSA Round 6 Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

JOSSA Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check results by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JOSSA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result link

Step 3: Submit the application number, password, and security pin

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

Documents Required for JOSSA 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Passing certificate

JEE Main and Advanced rank cards

Valid ID Proof

Income and asset certificate

Caste certificate

Domicile certificate

JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 6 Schedule

Check out important events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Round 6 Seat Allotment July 26, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (For IITs only: Reporting may also be done at admitting IIT) July 26 to 28, 2023 Deadline to respond to a query July 28, 2023 Withdrawal of seat/Exit from seat allocation process (For NITS and System only) July 26 to 28, 2023 Online payment of Partial Admission Fee July 29 to 31, 2023

