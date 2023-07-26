JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result Today; Direct Link, Required Documents Here

JOSSA Counselling 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JOSSA will release the round 6 seat allocation result today: July 26, 2023. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check out the result on the official website: josaa.nic.in. They have to use the application number and password to access it.
Candidates will be granted admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information and Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) on the basis of JOSSA counselling 2023.
JOSSA Seat Allotment Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)
The direct link to check seat allotment is given below:
JOSSA Round 6 Seat Allotment 2023
JOSSA Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result
Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check results by following the below steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website: josaa.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on JOSSA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result link
Step 3: Submit the application number, password, and security pin
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references
Documents Required for JOSSA 2023 Counselling
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Passing certificate
- JEE Main and Advanced rank cards
- Valid ID Proof
- Income and asset certificate
- Caste certificate
- Domicile certificate
JOSSA Counselling 2023 Round 6 Schedule
Check out important events alongside the dates below:
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Round 6 Seat Allotment
|
July 26, 2023
|
Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (For IITs only: Reporting may also be done at admitting IIT)
|
July 26 to 28, 2023
|
Deadline to respond to a query
|
July 28, 2023
|
Withdrawal of seat/Exit from seat allocation process (For NITS and System only)
|
July 26 to 28, 2023
|
Online payment of Partial Admission Fee
|
July 29 to 31, 2023
