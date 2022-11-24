JNUEE Ph.D. Admissions 2022: Application Correction Window Close Today, Apply at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

JNUEE 2022 Application Correction: National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to end the correction window process on November 24, 2022, for the JNUEE online application form. Candidates who applied for admission to JNU Ph.D. have the last chance to make necessary changes in their particulars in the application form latest by today (up to 11:50 pm).

Candidates are required to carefully manage the corrections or changes in their application form for JNUEE Ph.D. at the official portal- nta.ac.in. Corrections are to be made online and within the specified period in order to appear for the JNUEE exam for admission to the Doctoral program.

JNUEE Ph.D. Online Correction Window 2022 - Click Here

Steps to Edit JNUEE Application Form 2022:

The JNUEE 2022 Application Correction process is conducted online, Candidates who need to make changes to the application form can visit the website or follow the steps given here to make the necessary changes.

Go to the official website of JNU

Click on the link- JNUEE Ph.D. Correction window form

Registered candidates can now sign in to the account

When the application form appears, make changes or edit as per your preference

Changes will be saved and then submit the form

Download the JNUEE 2022 Filled application and keep a hard copy for future reference

About JNUEE Exam 2022:

The dates of the JNU Entrance Exam have come out on the official website. As per the public notice issued by NTA, JNUEE exams will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2022. The exam will continue for 3 hours and will be in the MCQ pattern. Moreover, the JNUEE exam will be organized in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The schedule mentions two sessions as announced by NTA, the timing of the morning session will be 9:30 am - 12:30 pm while for the afternoon session the timings are 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm.

Candidates who are taking admissions to Ph.D. should carefully check the changes in the JNUEE application form as NTA will not conduct another round in any situation for online correction.

