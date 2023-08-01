Kannur University Result 2023 declared for BA, BCA semester 1 at kannuruniversity.ac.in, get direct link here

Kannur University Result 2023: The University of Kannur has declared the 1st semester exam result for BA, BCA, BSc and Bcom online. Students can check their Kannur University result 2023 at the official website: kannuruniversity.ac.in and exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in. They have to use their registration number and Aadhaar number to download their Kannur University result 2023 marksheet.

It is expected that the marksheet of Kannur University will include details of students and their marks. All the qualified students in Kannur University semester 1 exam result will be promoted to next semester.

Kannur University Result 2023 Links

Students can check below the table to get the direct link to download their Kannur University result marksheet:

Papers Result Link I Semester BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations November 2022 Check Here I Semester BA/BSW/BA TTM C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary November 2022 Check Here I Semester BSc/BCA C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations November 2022 Check Here I Semester BSc/BCA C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary November 2022 Check Here I Semester BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examinations November 2022 Check Here I Semester BCOM/BBA/TTM/RTM/AVH C.B.C.S.S Results Supplementary November 2022 Check Here VI Semester Bachelor of Multi Media & Communication New Gen Course C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular Examinations 2020 Admissions April 2023 Check Here VI Semester BA Social Science(New Gen Course) C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular Examinations 2020 Admissions April 2023 Check Here VI Semester BSc Life Sciences(Zoology) & Computational Biology and BSc Costume and Fashion Designing (New Gen Course) C.B.C.S.S -OBE Results Regular Examinations 2020 Admissions April 2023 Check Here

How to check Kannur University UG Result 2023 for semester I and IV?

Students have to visit the official website to check their semester 1 and 4 results of Kannur University. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download their marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kannur University: kannuruniversity.ac.in and exam.kannuruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on results UG/PG

Step 3: Scroll down, date-wise UG results will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the subject for which students appeared, a new login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter registration number and Aadhaar number

Step 6: The marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 7: Save and download the Kannur University result for future references

