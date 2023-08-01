LNMU Admit Card Part 1 Soon at lnmu.ac.in; Get BA, BSc, BCom Hall Ticket Here

LNMU Admit Card Part 1: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, LNMU Darbhanga is going to release the hall tickets for BA, BSc, and Bcom Part 1 exams shortly. Students who have registered for the academic session 2022-25 can access the admit card on the official website: lnmu.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

According to the official schedule, the exams will commence on August 4 and continue till August 31, 2023. The varsities will administer the exams in two shifts. The first will be reserved for theory exams whereas, the second will be allotted to practical exams.

LMNU Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Shortly)

The direct link to access the hall ticket is provided below:

LMNU Admit Card Part 1 Link Click Here

How to Download LNMU Admit Card Part 1?

Students can follow the below steps to access the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: lnmu.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the latest news, announcements section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on BA, BSc, or BCom admit card link

Step 4: Enter the login details and submit

Step 5: LNMU part 1 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

What After Downloading LNMU Admit Card Part 1?

Candidates must look for errors or any sort of discrepancies in details after downloading the admit card. In case of errors, they must contact the concerned authorities for resolution.

Meanwhile, the authorities have already released the LMNU admit card 2023 for part 2 exams on the official website. Students can also check the UG Part I (2022-25) exam form (Ex-Regular) on the website.

