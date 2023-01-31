Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 To Be Announced on Feb 2, Know Steps To Check

Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2: As per the latest updates, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on February 2, 2023. Candidates who participated in the 2nd round can check out the KEA DCET 2022 Seat allotment on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. They can check out the result by entering the DCET 2022 number.

Previously, the authorities released the Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for Round 2. Along with the schedule, KEA released important instructions for choice 2 and choice 3 candidates. As per the schedule released, after the result declaration, candidates can pay the fee and download the allotment letter from February 3 to 6, 2023. They can check out the entire KEA DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule below.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for Round 2

Event Date Exercise of option entry by Eligible candidates January 31 (11.00 am) to February 2, 2023, till (11.00 am) Declaration of 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result February 2, 2023, after 6.00 pm Payment of fee and download of admission order February 3 to 6, 2023 Deadline for reporting to allotted colleges February 3 to 7, 2023 before 4.30 pm

How to Check Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2?

According to the schedule, KEA DCET Seat Allotment 2022 Round 2 will be out the result on February 2, 2023. They can check and download the result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section

Step 3: Click on DCET 2022 second round seat allotment result link

Step 4: Enter the DCET number

Step 5: DCET 2022 Seat allotment for Round 2 will appear

Step 6: Check and download it for future reference

