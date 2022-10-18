Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Extends Deadline For UGNEET, Apply at kea.kar.nic.in till 20 Oct

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for registration and fee payment for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022. Now, candidates can apply for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 till 20th October by 4 PM. Candidates will be able to register for Karnataka NEET UG counselling at kea.kar.nic.in.

It has been stated on the KEA official website that - “The date for registering and payment of fees through online for UGNEET 2022 application has been extended upto October 20 upto 4 pm.”

As of now, the official website is under maintenance, therefore, candidates who are yet to apply can complete Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration after 8 PM today. Karnataka NEET Counselling 2022 is conducted for admissions to Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.

Karnataka NEET Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date for Karnataka UGNEET registration 20th October 2022 (Extended) Last date to submit the complete online application entry process by fee paid candidates 21st October 2022 Submission of Special Category Certificates 21st October 2022 Medical examination for PwD candidates 27th to 28th October 2022 (10:30 AM to 2 PM) Uploading documents for verification (Karnataka candidates) 27th October to 3rd November 2022 Document verification for non-Karnataka candidates 2nd to 3rd November 2022

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Registration Extension Notice PDF

How to register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022?

The Karnataka NEET counselling process will be different for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates. Also, the candidates who have already appeared for UGCET can enter the same password and login id used for UGCET to register for UGNEET 2022. They can go through the steps to know how to do Karnataka NEET UG counselling registration 2022 -