Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 allotment result today. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website today to check the round 2 allotment result.
According to the schedule released, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling allotment result will be released on the official website by 6 PM today - February 13, 2023.
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment results will be available on the official website - kea.kar.ac.in. Students can check the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result through the link below.
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Allotment (Link to be available Soon)
How to download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Allotment List
The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result will be released on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the Karnataka PGCET official website
Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Allotment result
Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the PGCET allotment link
Step 4: Download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 allotment result for further reference
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam Schedule
The complete schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling is available here.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Second allotment
|
February 13, 2022 (6PM)
|
Payment of Fee and Downloading Admission Order
|
February 14 to 16, 2023
|
Last date of reporting to allotted colleges
|
February 14 to 17, 2023
Details given on Karnataka PGCET 2022 round 2 allotment result
The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result will be released online. When downloading the Karnataka PGCET 2022 allotment result students must cross-check for the following details
- Candidate details
- Course allotted
- College allotted
- Category of allotment
- Last date to complete admission
Also Read: WBBSE 10th Admit Card 2023 to be Available Today, Check Details Here