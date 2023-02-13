    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result today. Students who have applied can check the allotment result through the link available here.

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 09:35 IST
    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2
    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 allotment result today. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website today to check the round 2 allotment result. 

    According to the schedule released, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling allotment result will be released on the official website by 6 PM today - February 13, 2023. 

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment results will be available on the official website - kea.kar.ac.in. Students can check the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result through the link below. 

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Allotment (Link to be available Soon)

    How to download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Allotment List

    The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result will be released on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the allotment result. 

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka PGCET official website

    Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Allotment result

    Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the PGCET allotment link

    Step 4: Download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 allotment result for further reference

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam Schedule

    The complete schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling is available here. 

    Event

    Dates

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Second allotment

    February 13, 2022 (6PM)

    Payment of Fee and Downloading Admission Order

    February 14 to 16, 2023

    Last date of reporting to allotted colleges

    February 14 to 17, 2023

    Details given on Karnataka PGCET 2022 round 2 allotment result

    The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result will be released online. When downloading the Karnataka PGCET 2022 allotment result students must cross-check for the following details

    • Candidate details
    • Course allotted
    • College allotted
    • Category of allotment
    • Last date to complete admission

    Also Read: WBBSE 10th Admit Card 2023 to be Available Today, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification