Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Today at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examinations Authority will release the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 allotment result today. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website today to check the round 2 allotment result.

According to the schedule released, the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling allotment result will be released on the official website by 6 PM today - February 13, 2023.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment results will be available on the official website - kea.kar.ac.in. Students can check the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result through the link below.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Allotment (Link to be available Soon)

How to download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Allotment List

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result will be released on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka PGCET official website

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Allotment result

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the PGCET allotment link

Step 4: Download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 allotment result for further reference

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exam Schedule

The complete schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 Counselling is available here.

Event Dates Karnataka PGCET 2022 Second allotment February 13, 2022 (6PM) Payment of Fee and Downloading Admission Order February 14 to 16, 2023 Last date of reporting to allotted colleges February 14 to 17, 2023

Details given on Karnataka PGCET 2022 round 2 allotment result

The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 allotment result will be released online. When downloading the Karnataka PGCET 2022 allotment result students must cross-check for the following details

Candidate details

Course allotted

College allotted

Category of allotment

Last date to complete admission

