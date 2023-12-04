  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification Schedule Out; Process Begins on Dec 5

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification Schedule Out; Process Begins on Dec 5

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 document verification schedule is live now. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process.

jagran josh
Updated: Dec 4, 2023 12:15 IST
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the document verification schedule for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET counselling. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process. The schedule is available on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates can also check out the PGCET 2023 document verification schedule here.

According to the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification schedule, candidates can download the verification schedule from December 5 to 7, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates who have qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), aspirants seeking part-time admission, and those who are eligible for sponsor quota may report to KEA, 18th Cross, Malleswaram, Bangalore, for verification.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification schedule

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Date

Forenoon Session 1 (9:30 AM – 11:30 AM)

Forenoon Session 2 (11:30 AM – 2:15 PM)

Forenoon Session 3 (3:00 PM – 4:30 PM)

December 5, 2023

From 1 to 3000

From 3001 to 6000

From 6001 to 8000

December 6, 2023

From 8001 to 13000

From 13001 to  18000

From 18001 to 21000

December 7, 2023

From 21001 to  30000

From 30001 to 40000

From 40001 to Last Rank

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification Notice- CLICK HERE (PDF file)

PGCET Counselling Required Documents

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files for verification below:

  • Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form final printout
  • Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket
  • Fee receipt
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Qualifying degree mark sheet for all semesters
  • Degree certificate / provisional degree certificate
  • Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)
  • Work experience certificate (in case of working candidates)
  • Income certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • Sponsored certificate (If applicable)

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Released; Download Class 12 PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023