Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification Schedule Out; Process Begins on Dec 5

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the document verification schedule for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET counselling. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process. The schedule is available on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates can also check out the PGCET 2023 document verification schedule here.

According to the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification schedule, candidates can download the verification schedule from December 5 to 7, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates who have qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), aspirants seeking part-time admission, and those who are eligible for sponsor quota may report to KEA, 18th Cross, Malleswaram, Bangalore, for verification.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification schedule

Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:

Date Forenoon Session 1 (9:30 AM – 11:30 AM) Forenoon Session 2 (11:30 AM – 2:15 PM) Forenoon Session 3 (3:00 PM – 4:30 PM) December 5, 2023 From 1 to 3000 From 3001 to 6000 From 6001 to 8000 December 6, 2023 From 8001 to 13000

From 13001 to 18000 From 18001 to 21000 December 7, 2023 From 21001 to 30000

From 30001 to 40000 From 40001 to Last Rank

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification Notice- CLICK HERE (PDF file)

PGCET Counselling Required Documents

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files for verification below:

Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form final printout

Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket

Fee receipt

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Qualifying degree mark sheet for all semesters

Degree certificate / provisional degree certificate

Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)

Work experience certificate (in case of working candidates)

Income certificate

Caste certificate

Sponsored certificate (If applicable)

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2024 Released; Download Class 12 PDF Here