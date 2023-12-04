Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification Schedule Out; Process Begins on Dec 5

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the document verification schedule for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET counselling. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process. The schedule is available on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates can also check out the PGCET 2023 document verification schedule here.
According to the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification schedule, candidates can download the verification schedule from December 5 to 7, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates who have qualified for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), aspirants seeking part-time admission, and those who are eligible for sponsor quota may report to KEA, 18th Cross, Malleswaram, Bangalore, for verification.
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification schedule
Candidates can check out the complete schedule below:
|
Date
|
Forenoon Session 1 (9:30 AM – 11:30 AM)
|
Forenoon Session 2 (11:30 AM – 2:15 PM)
|
Forenoon Session 3 (3:00 PM – 4:30 PM)
|
December 5, 2023
|
From 1 to 3000
|
From 3001 to 6000
|
From 6001 to 8000
|
December 6, 2023
|
From 8001 to 13000
|
From 13001 to 18000
|
From 18001 to 21000
|
December 7, 2023
|
From 21001 to 30000
|
From 30001 to 40000
|
From 40001 to Last Rank
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification Notice- CLICK HERE (PDF file)
PGCET Counselling Required Documents
Candidates can check out the list of mandatory files for verification below:
- Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form final printout
- Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket
- Fee receipt
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Qualifying degree mark sheet for all semesters
- Degree certificate / provisional degree certificate
- Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)
- Work experience certificate (in case of working candidates)
- Income certificate
- Caste certificate
- Sponsored certificate (If applicable)
