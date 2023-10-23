Karnataka PGCET 2023 Edit Window Open; KEA PGCET Results Shortly

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Edit Window: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the edit window for Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET). The correction window will be live between October 21 and 26, 2023. Candidates who made mistakes while filling out the application form can now rectify them.

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 edit window is live for candidates to make necessary corrections to avoid any error in the issuance of the scorecard. This is the last opportunity to cross-check all the details and final submission. After the closure of the edit window, the authorities will not entertain any further requests.

How to Make Corrections in Karnataka PGCET 2023 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to edit the form:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGCET edit link available

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary corrections

Step 6: Save the changes and submit

Karnataka PGCET Result Date 2023

KEA is going to announce the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2023 results soon. The results are likely to be released by the end of October. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download the scorecard on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET Cutoff 2023

Check out the cut-off for various colleges below:

Karnataka PGCET Colleges Karnataka PGCET 2021 Last Ranks Karnataka PGCET 2022 Last Ranks (first round) Bangalore Institute of Technology 1094 651 M S Ramaiah Institute Of Technology 358 370 M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 1725 1299 Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 1318 907 Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering 773 472 M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 782 608 RNS Institute of Technology 1680 1111

