Karnataka PGCET 2023 Medical Exam For PWD Candidates On Nov 16

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 medical examination for PwD candidates to be conducted on November 16, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exam under the PwD category must appear for the medical examination along with the required documents. 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 10, 2023 16:46 IST
Karnataka PGCET 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority has released a notification regarding the medical examination of physically disabled students. According to the notification released, the medical exam of the PwD students who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exams will be conducted on November 16, 2023. PwD students who have appeared for the medical entrance exam can visit the official website for further details. 

As per the notification released, physically handicapped students who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exams will be marked eligible/ ineligible after checking the relevant documents. A committee of doctors will check the disability eligibility of the students based on which category rank will be allotted to eligible students. Candidates are required to appear for the medical examination along with the required documents as proof. 

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Notification - Click Here

Documents Required for Medical Examination

Candidates reporting for the physical examination must make sure to carry the following set of documents with them along with a set of photocopies. 

  • Karnataka PGCET 2023 application
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • Medical certificate from a doctor in the field of disability

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Results Soon

The Karnataka Examination Authority is expected to release the Karnataka PGCET 2023 results soon. All those who have appeared for the PGCET 2023 exams can visit the official website of KEA to check the results. A notification regarding the announcement of the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exams will be made by officials soon. 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
