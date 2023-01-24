Karnataka PGCET 2023: Mock Allotment Result Announced, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Allotment Process can visit the official website of KEA to check the PGCET 2023 Allotment result.

To check the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Allotment process, students are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the PGCET 2023 allotment result link. According to the given schedule, the last date for students to complete the PGCET 2023 Document verification process has also been extended to today - January 24, 2023.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result 2023 through the direct link given here.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

How to check Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result is available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. To check the Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result, students can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result

Step 3: Enter the PGCET 2023 Roll Number in the link given

Step 4: Download the PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result for further reference

Details mentioned on Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result will contain candidate details and the seats and colleges allotted. The Karnataka PGCET 2023 Mock Allotment Result details are given here.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Colleges Allotted

Category allotted

Rank in PGCET

PGCET is conducted for admissions to MBA, MCA and M.Tech programmes offered in the colleges in the state. The final allotment result for Karnataka PGCET 2023 will be released by January 25, 2023.

