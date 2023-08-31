  1. Home
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Revised Dates announced at kea.kar.nic.in, check last date to register here

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 revised timetable has been released on the official website:  kea.kar.nic.in. Along with this, the Karnataka PGCET registration date has also been extended till September 1, 2023. Check schedule here

Updated: Aug 31, 2023 11:56 IST
Karnataka PGCET 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) revised timetable for the candidates. As per the new schedule, the examination for PGCET will be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. Candidates can check the complete schedule here on this page or at kea.kar.nic.in.

Along with the exam dates, the Karnataka PGCET registration deadline has also been extended till September 1, 2023. Candidates who want to take admission to MBA/ MCA/ M.E/ M.Tech/ M.Arch courses can apply online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

The entrance exam for the Karnataka colleges' MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch programs was previously scheduled for September 9, 10, and 11, 2023. However, due to final semester examinations at universities, KEA postponed the exams.

Karnataka PGCET Exam 2023 Schedule 

The time table of Post Graduate CET is available on the official website. Those appearing for the exam can check below the subject-wise date and time for the Karnataka PGCET papers: 

Dates

Course

Timings

September 23, 2023

ME, MTech, MArch

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

September 24, 2023

MCA

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

MBA

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

How to apply for KEA PGCET 2023? 

As the extended date has also been extended for PGCET till September 1, 2023. Those who are yet to apply can fill up the application form of Karnataka PGCET by following the below-mentioned steps: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration link 

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, enter asked registration details 

Step 4: Once registration is done, login to the account

Step 5: Fill in the application form, upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit and save it for future references 

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Revised Schedule Notice 

The official notice states, “In view of the final degree exams not yet completed by a few universities, PGCET-2023 scheduled to be held on September 9 and September 10 was postponed. Now, PGCET 2023 for admission to MBA/MCA/ME/MTech/MArch courses, will be conducted on September 29 and September 24 as per the following revised schedule. Visit KEA website for more details.”

