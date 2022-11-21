Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 Soon at kea.kar.nic.in, Know Steps To Download OMR Sheet Here

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 (Soon): As per reports, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the provisional answer key of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. It is expected that the Karnataka PGCET answer key will be available in online mode in the form of PDF.

The Karnataka PGCET answer key will include all the correct answers to the questions asked in the entrance test. Candidates will also be given the provision to raise objections in Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022. Based on that, the final and Karnataka PGCET result 2022 will be announced.

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 Date

Based on past year trends, the Karnataka Examinations Authority usually releases the PGCET provisional answer key within 10 to 15 days after the conduction of the exam. Last year, the Karnataka PGCET exam was conducted on 13th and 14th November and the answer key was released on 26th November - 10 days after the exam. Therefore, it is expected that the officials will follow the same trend this year too. The Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key (provisional) will be released around 29th or 30th November 2022.

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022?

Candidates will not have to use their login credentials to download the Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022, as it will be released in the form of PDF. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link - PGCET Provisional Answer key 2022.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen with Karnataka PGCET answer key pdf.

4th Step - Now, download the Karnataka PGCET answer key pdf.

5th Step - Also, save the answer key to calculate probable scores.

What After the Release of Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022?

Soon after the release of KEA PGCET provisional answer key, candidates will be given the facility to challenge the same. They can raise objections in the Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022 by following the prescribed format till the specified date. Further, based on the challenges raised by the candidates, the officials will release the final Karnataka PGCET answer key.

