Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Dates Shortly; Check Top Colleges Accepting PGCET Scores

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the counselling process soon. KEA will publish the counselling schedule on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka PGCET results 2023 were declared on November 22, 2023.

Only shortlisted candidates can take part in Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023. The counselling session consists of registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment, payment of admission fees, and reporting to the allocated college.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates KEA PGCET 2023 counselling registration To be announced Document verification To be announced Display of seat matrix To be announced Option entry To be announced Mock seat allotment To be announced Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment 2023 To be announced

Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form

Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket

Fee receipt

Class 12 mark sheet

Class 10 mark sheet

Qualifying degree mark sheet for all semesters

Degree certificate / provisional degree certificate

Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)

Work experience certificate (in case of working candidates)

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Sponsored certificate (If applicable)

Top Colleges in India Accepting Karnataka PGCET 2023 Scores

Check out the list of some prominent government and private colleges below:

Government Colleges

Department of Business Administration, Mangalore University, Mangalore

Mangalore University - Mangalore University, Mangalore

BN Bahadur Institute of Management Science, Mysore

Kousali Institute of Management Studies, Dharwad

Private Colleges

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, DSCE Bangalore

Angadi Institute of Technology and Management, AITM Belgaum

BVV Sangha's Basaveshwar Engineering College, BEC Bagalkot

BGS Institute of Technology, BGSIT Mandya

Also Read: AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here To Download Allotment Order