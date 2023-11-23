Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Dates Shortly; Check Top Colleges Accepting PGCET Scores

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the counselling process soon. KEA will publish the counselling schedule on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka PGCET results 2023 were declared on November 22, 2023.
Only shortlisted candidates can take part in Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023. The counselling session consists of registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment, payment of admission fees, and reporting to the allocated college.
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Dates
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
KEA PGCET 2023 counselling registration
|
To be announced
|
Document verification
|
To be announced
|
Display of seat matrix
|
To be announced
|
Option entry
|
To be announced
|
Mock seat allotment
|
To be announced
|
Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment 2023
|
To be announced
Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form
- Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket
- Fee receipt
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Qualifying degree mark sheet for all semesters
- Degree certificate / provisional degree certificate
- Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)
- Work experience certificate (in case of working candidates)
- Caste certificate
- Income certificate
- Sponsored certificate (If applicable)
Top Colleges in India Accepting Karnataka PGCET 2023 Scores
Check out the list of some prominent government and private colleges below:
Government Colleges
- Department of Business Administration, Mangalore University, Mangalore
- Mangalore University - Mangalore University, Mangalore
- BN Bahadur Institute of Management Science, Mysore
- Kousali Institute of Management Studies, Dharwad
Private Colleges
- Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, DSCE Bangalore
- Angadi Institute of Technology and Management, AITM Belgaum
- BVV Sangha's Basaveshwar Engineering College, BEC Bagalkot
- BGS Institute of Technology, BGSIT Mandya
Also Read: AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here To Download Allotment Order