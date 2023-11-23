  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Dates Shortly; Check Top Colleges Accepting PGCET Scores

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Dates Shortly; Check Top Colleges Accepting PGCET Scores

PGCET Counselling Dates 2023 will be live soon. Candidates who have passed the entrance exam can participate in the counselling process. Check top colleges accepting PGCET scores here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 23, 2023 18:41 IST
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the counselling process soon. KEA will publish the counselling schedule on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka PGCET results 2023 were declared on November 22, 2023. 

Only shortlisted candidates can take part in Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023. The counselling session consists of registration, document verification, choice filling, seat allotment, payment of admission fees, and reporting to the allocated college.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Dates

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

KEA PGCET 2023 counselling registration

To be announced 

Document verification

To be announced 

Display of seat matrix

To be announced 

Option entry

To be announced 

Mock seat allotment

To be announced 

Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment 2023 

To be announced 

Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • Karnataka PGCET 2023 application form
  • Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket
  • Fee receipt
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Qualifying degree mark sheet for all semesters
  • Degree certificate / provisional degree certificate
  • Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)
  • Work experience certificate (in case of working candidates)
  • Caste certificate
  • Income certificate
  • Sponsored certificate (If applicable)

Top Colleges in India Accepting Karnataka PGCET 2023 Scores

Check out the list of some prominent government and private colleges below:

Government Colleges

  • Department of Business Administration, Mangalore University, Mangalore
  • Mangalore University - Mangalore University, Mangalore
  • BN Bahadur Institute of Management Science, Mysore
  • Kousali Institute of Management Studies, Dharwad

Private Colleges

  • Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, DSCE Bangalore 
  • Angadi Institute of Technology and Management, AITM Belgaum 
  • BVV Sangha's Basaveshwar Engineering College, BEC Bagalkot 
  • BGS Institute of Technology, BGSIT Mandya 

Also Read: AP ICET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here To Download Allotment Order
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023