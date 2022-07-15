    Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates Announced: Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Schedule Here

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates Announced: The Pre-University College Department of Karnataka State Government has announced the schedule for the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022. Check Subject-wise Date Sheet Here.

    Updated: Jul 15, 2022 19:51 IST
    Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates
    Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates Announced: The Pre-University College Department of Karnataka State Government has announced the schedule for the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022. Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh has formally released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Exam 2022 date sheet today - 15th July 2022. As per the schedule, the Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 will begin from 12th August 2022. Mr Nagesh shared the complete schedule on Twitter from his official Twitter account. Sharing the tweet from his account, Mr Nagesh tweeted that "Second PUC Supplementary Exam Date 2021-22 has been announced. The exam will be held from August 12 to August 25"

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Exam 2022 - Subject-wise Schedule

    According to the schedule released by the Pre-University Department, Karnataka; the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 will be held from 12th to 25th August 2022. The exam will commence with paper for Kannada and Arabic languages on 12th August 2022 and the final paper would be held on 25th August 2022 of Electronics, Computer Science and Sociology. 2nd PUC Supply Exam 2022 for Class 12 students of Karnataka Board will be held in two sessions i.e., Morning session being held from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM; while the afternoon shift being held from 2:15 PM to 5:30 PM.

    Date

    Morning Session (10:15 am to 1:30)

    Afternoon Session (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm)

     

    Subject

    Subject

    Aug-12

    Kannada, Arabic

     

    Aug-13

    Geography, Psychology, Physics

     

    Aug-16

    Hindi

    Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskirt, French

    Aug-17

    Optional Kannada, Chemistry, Basic Maths

     

    Aug-18

    Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science

     

    Aug-19

    Political science, Maths

     

    Aug-20

    Logic, Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music, Business Studies

     

    Aug-22

    English

    Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness

    Aug-23

    Economics, Biology

     

    Aug-24

    History, Statistics

     

    Aug-25

    Electronics, Computer Science, Sociology

     

    Karnataka 12th Supply Exam 2022 will be held in August for students who have failed in two or less subjects will be eligible to appear for the Supplementary Examination and clear the same without having to wait for an entire year. As per the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 declared in June, the overall pass percentage stood at 61.88 per cent.

