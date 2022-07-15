Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates Announced: Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Schedule Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 Dates Announced: The Pre-University College Department of Karnataka State Government has announced the schedule for the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022. Karnataka School Education Minister BC Nagesh has formally released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Exam 2022 date sheet today - 15th July 2022. As per the schedule, the Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 will begin from 12th August 2022. Mr Nagesh shared the complete schedule on Twitter from his official Twitter account. Sharing the tweet from his account, Mr Nagesh tweeted that "Second PUC Supplementary Exam Date 2021-22 has been announced. The exam will be held from August 12 to August 25"

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supply Exam 2022 - Subject-wise Schedule

According to the schedule released by the Pre-University Department, Karnataka; the 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2022 will be held from 12th to 25th August 2022. The exam will commence with paper for Kannada and Arabic languages on 12th August 2022 and the final paper would be held on 25th August 2022 of Electronics, Computer Science and Sociology. 2nd PUC Supply Exam 2022 for Class 12 students of Karnataka Board will be held in two sessions i.e., Morning session being held from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM; while the afternoon shift being held from 2:15 PM to 5:30 PM.

Date Morning Session (10:15 am to 1:30) Afternoon Session (2:15 pm to 5:30 pm) Subject Subject Aug-12 Kannada, Arabic Aug-13 Geography, Psychology, Physics Aug-16 Hindi Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskirt, French Aug-17 Optional Kannada, Chemistry, Basic Maths Aug-18 Accountancy, Geology, Education, Home Science Aug-19 Political science, Maths Aug-20 Logic, Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music, Business Studies Aug-22 English Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty and Wellness Aug-23 Economics, Biology Aug-24 History, Statistics Aug-25 Electronics, Computer Science, Sociology

Karnataka 12th Supply Exam 2022 will be held in August for students who have failed in two or less subjects will be eligible to appear for the Supplementary Examination and clear the same without having to wait for an entire year. As per the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 declared in June, the overall pass percentage stood at 61.88 per cent.

