Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 Releases at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Know Steps to Raise Objections Here

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 today on 12th April. Students will be able to download their KSEEB SSLC answer key at sslc.karnataka.gov.in. They can also raise objections in the answer key.

The information regarding the release of answer key was shared by Education Minister B C Nagesh. Apart from the answer key, KSEEB will also announce the Karnataka Class 10th result 2022 by second week of May in online mode. The education minister also confirmed that Karnataka class 10th supplementary examination will be held in the last week of June 2022.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 - Direct link (Available Now)

Click Here To Raise Objections in Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022

Karnataka SSLC 2022 Dates

Events Dates Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 12th April 2022 (OUT) Karnataka SSLC Result Second week of May 2022 Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam Fourth week of June 2022

How To Download Karnataka SSLC 2022 Answer Key?

Students who have appeared for the examination can download the pdf of the Karnataka SSLC answer key 2022 From the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Go through the steps provided below to know how to download the KSEEB answer key here -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Karnataka SSLC - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2 - Go to the documents section and click on it, on the homepage.

Step 3 - Now, select question papers to go to the section for Karnataka SSLC answer key.

Step 4 - Click on answer key section.

Step 5 - The SSLC answer key will be displayed on the screen. Click on the subject-wise answer key.

Step 6 - Also, save and download it for future reference.

How To Raise Objections in Karnataka SSLC 2022 Answer Key?

In case, any students find any errors in the Karnataka class 10th answer key, then they can raise objections by visiting the official website. Students can go through the steps to know how to raise objections here -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the latest news section.

Step 3 - Now click on - Click here to file objections for key answers of March/April 2022 S.S.L.C. Main Examination.

Step 4 - A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Enter the registration number and on the new page enter the details of the questions and correct answers to raise an objection.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

As per reports, the School Education Minister BC Nagesh has informed that the Karnataka class 10 results 2022 will be declared by the 2nd week of May 2022. The exact date of the Karnataka SSLC result will be released by the board only after they complete the evaluation process. Students will be able to check the result in online mode via the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in. However, as of now, no confirmed date has been announced for the release of Karnataka SSLC result 2022.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022

The Department of Pre-University Admission, Karnataka has revised the Karnataka 2nd PUC schedule for class 12 exam. As per the official update, the Class 12 Board exam for Karnataka Board students will begin from 22nd April. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh took to Twitter and shared the update about changes being made to Karnataka Class 12 Exam 2022 Schedule.

